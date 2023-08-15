Photo:   Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  08.15.2023

Today (Aug. 15), REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs revealed the official lineup for REVOLT WORLD presented by Walmart.

Don Toliver, Lauren London, Uncle Waffles, Moneybagg Yo, Juvenile, G Herbo, Omarion, Tee Grizzley, Jemele Hill, Amber Grimes, Saucy Santana, Queen Naija, Young M.A, Flau-jae, Jeezy and many more have been tapped for the major event that will consist of fun performances, keynotes, and panel discussions. In addition, live viewings and tapings of REVOLT series including Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs,” and “The Jason Lee Show” will take place with a wealth of special guests.

“REVOLT WORLD was created to celebrate the global impact of hip hop and introduce a new live event category that represents the highest level of entertainment, education, and opportunity,” said Combs. “Our vision was to build on the tremendous success of REVOLT Summit and deliver a first-of-its-kind event that reimagined the intersection of culture, community, and connections with the most influential leaders across generations.”

REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels added: “We are thrilled to present this extraordinary lineup of talent at REVOLT WORLD who share our mission to provide access, knowledge, and opportunities that amplify our culture’s influence. From industry icons to visionary thought leaders, these individuals embody the spirit of creativity, empowerment, and change that REVOLT stands for. Together, we will ignite conversations, spark inspiration, and create a lasting impact on a global scale.”

Utilizing the “We Are Hip Hop” theme, REVOLT WORLD will embody “the evolving narrative of how the music genre consistently influences culture, society, and artistry.” The event will take place Sept. 22 to 24 at 3350 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest in Atlanta, Georgia.

Early-bird general admission three-day passes are available for purchase for $149 with VIP 3-day passes available for $399. For more information, you can head to the event’s official website. See you in Atlanta!

See the full lineup below. More big reveals will soon be announced!

Revolt - New Episodes