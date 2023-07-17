If you’ve never heard of Nathalie Moar, you most definitely know the people and brands she’s been a public relations mastermind to. From Britney Spears, Diana Ross, Mac Cosmetics, MTV, VH1, Ian Schrager Hotels and more, she has been a global communications leader for over 25 years to the biggest entities in music, entertainment, fashion, beauty and beyond through her Moar Magic company. However, one major figure who the PR powerhouse has represented over the years in a leadership and management role – and is admittedly very similar to in terms of hustle – is Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Carlos “Kaito” Ajaujo
As we’re all well aware of, Combs has been one of the biggest names in music and entertainment for decades who’s blessed us with timeless hits with his Bad Boy Records label, had us fly in his Sean John fashion line, helped us turn up the party vibes with DeLeón Tequila and CÎROC Vodka, and has kept the people in the know with REVOLT Media and TV. In more recent years, his brand has only expanded with the launch of Love Records, Our Fair Share and Empower Global that are all under his relaunched Combs Global portfolio.
And Moar has been with the mogul almost every step of the way…
She first began working with Combs when he launched Sean John and appeared in the infamous Vogue spread shot by Annie Leibovitz, featuring Kate Moss. She would remain by his side for the countless deals and initiatives in his decadeslong career – from his culture-shifting Estée Lauder campaign back in 2004 to his legendary “Making The Band” show on MTV, to the launch of REVOLT from Biggie Smalls’ childhood apartment’s steps, to his present-day initiatives.
“Everything from ‘Diddy [Runs] The City’ to Unforgivable, I Am King [by Sean John] … We rechristened a boat in St. Tropez… and had one of the biggest, hottest parties. I was involved in all of the white parties in The Hamptons and St. Tropez… I’ve been around,” Moar told host Isha Thorpe of the “Making The Boss” podcast.
She continued, “Most of the albums… He was king of MTV; I was there for when he rocked up on a truck performing… I’ve been around for many, many campaigns. One of the most recent was Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story with Apple and the ‘Bad Boy [Family] Reunion Tour.’”
Never one to shy away from a challenge, the communications expert is the real deal. Something that might look impossible to others is an obstacle she’ll fight tooth and nail to overcome. Moar didn’t just develop this mindset when she joined Combs’ team, either. She’s been like this from day one.
Gio Bandero
“I remember I was working on Ian Schrager [Hotels]. He’s one of the most famous hoteliers… and he wanted The New York Times front page of business section. And I’m like, ‘OK,’ and I went to a writer that I knew didn’t like him,” she recalled. “And I thought, ‘I’m gonna make – this guy’s gonna see what kind of genius Ian Schrager is,’ and I really worked so hard, and the story came out [on] Sunday, the 19th of July, on his birthday. It was an incredible story.”
The executive is a born leader and as a woman in such a male-dominated space, she unapologetically never plays second fiddle to a man – no matter who he thinks he is.
“I think it’s been a challenge for me, but I am not a quiet person. I don’t put up with a lot,” Moar said about working in the male-heavy field. “And it’s definitely gotten me in trouble, but I have never been one to sit quietly when there’s been favoritism toward [men] or when it’s just not equal in treatment.”
She continued, “I can remember a time when somebody told me that I can’t speak to a man like that. And I said, ‘No, it’s because he’s a man that I will definitely speak to him like that.’ I’ll never forget it, and I remember who said it and I remember who it was about.
“And even most recently, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my God. I can’t believe that I was running that meeting with these really powerful men,’” the exec added. “But I was never a person – EVER – who was gonna let anybody let me feel less for being a woman.”
She then went on to recall a time years ago when she was brought on to work on a New York City restaurant opening and a male restauranteur made an insulting comment about her hair. “I remember turning around and saying, ‘I’m not working on this. You’d be lucky to have me. I just launched these five hotels,’” Moar told him. “Are you kidding me? I am not working this account.” The restaurant ended up not doing well.
“There’s definitely a boys’ club that exists. But I can hold my own, and I feel like I’m very fortunate that I can… I’m not somebody who’s gonna sit around and be spoken to or treated in a different manner because I’m a woman. And a powerful woman at that,” she affirmed.
For those who want to jump into the communications world, Moar urges people to really understand what they’re getting themselves into first. It’s not for the weak of heart. “It’s 24/7. News happens 24/7 and something can spark on social media — a false narrative — and you’re in overdrive,” she admitted. “There’s a lot of work. It’s not about the glitz and glam.”
As for persistence, you need loads of it if you want to make it in the industry, especially if you’re representing a billion-dollar brand such as Diddy like she’s doing. “I’m very similar to him in his drive. He’s very driven,” Moar continued. “If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it. There’s nothing that’s been put on his plate – given to him. He’s a hardworking individual. He’s dominated this industry for over 30 years. It didn’t come because he sat around and did nothing.”
“He doesn’t take no for an answer and neither do I. ‘No’ is not a no. ‘No’ is like, ‘OK, well how am I gonna get a yes?’” the leader said. “I’m like him. I will fight to the bitter end to get the things that we want – that I want for myself, personally… for what he might want for his businesses and his career… I like being around that energy.”
“Can’t stop, won’t stop” isn’t just a cute saying for the two titans. It’s in their DNA.
Check out Nathalie Moar’s full “Making The Boss” conversation here.
