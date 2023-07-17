Photo: Carlos “Kaito” Ajaujo
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023

If you’ve never heard of Nathalie Moar, you most definitely know the people and brands she’s been a public relations mastermind to. From Britney Spears, Diana Ross, Mac Cosmetics, MTV, VH1, Ian Schrager Hotels and more, she has been a global communications leader for over 25 years to the biggest entities in music, entertainment, fashion, beauty and beyond through her Moar Magic company. However, one major figure who the PR powerhouse has represented over the years in a leadership and management role – and is admittedly very similar to in terms of hustle – is Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Nathalie Moar and Diddy

Carlos “Kaito” Ajaujo

As we’re all well aware of, Combs has been one of the biggest names in music and entertainment for decades who’s blessed us with timeless hits with his Bad Boy Records label, had us fly in his Sean John fashion line, helped us turn up the party vibes with DeLeón Tequila and CÎROC Vodka, and has kept the people in the know with REVOLT Media and TV. In more recent years, his brand has only expanded with the launch of Love Records, Our Fair Share and Empower Global that are all under his relaunched Combs Global portfolio.

And Moar has been with the mogul almost every step of the way…

She first began working with Combs when he launched Sean John and appeared in the infamous Vogue spread shot by Annie Leibovitz, featuring Kate Moss. She would remain by his side for the countless deals and initiatives in his decadeslong career – from his culture-shifting Estée Lauder campaign back in 2004 to his legendary “Making The Band” show on MTV, to the launch of REVOLT from Biggie Smalls’ childhood apartment’s steps, to his present-day initiatives.

“Everything from ‘Diddy [Runs] The City’ to Unforgivable, I Am King [by Sean John] … We rechristened a boat in St. Tropez… and had one of the biggest, hottest parties. I was involved in all of the white parties in The Hamptons and St. Tropez… I’ve been around,” Moar told host Isha Thorpe of the “Making The Boss” podcast.

She continued, “Most of the albums… He was king of MTV; I was there for when he rocked up on a truck performing… I’ve been around for many, many campaigns. One of the most recent was Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story with Apple and the ‘Bad Boy [Family] Reunion Tour.’”

Never one to shy away from a challenge, the communications expert is the real deal. Something that might look impossible to others is an obstacle she’ll fight tooth and nail to overcome. Moar didn’t just develop this mindset when she joined Combs’ team, either. She’s been like this from day one.

nathalie moar

Gio Bandero

“I remember I was working on Ian Schrager [Hotels]. He’s one of the most famous hoteliers… and he wanted The New York Times front page of business section. And I’m like, ‘OK,’ and I went to a writer that I knew didn’t like him,” she recalled. “And I thought, ‘I’m gonna make – this guy’s gonna see what kind of genius Ian Schrager is,’ and I really worked so hard, and the story came out [on] Sunday, the 19th of July, on his birthday. It was an incredible story.”

The executive is a born leader and as a woman in such a male-dominated space, she unapologetically never plays second fiddle to a man – no matter who he thinks he is.

“I think it’s been a challenge for me, but I am not a quiet person. I don’t put up with a lot,” Moar said about working in the male-heavy field. “And it’s definitely gotten me in trouble, but I have never been one to sit quietly when there’s been favoritism toward [men] or when it’s just not equal in treatment.”

She continued, “I can remember a time when somebody told me that I can’t speak to a man like that. And I said, ‘No, it’s because he’s a man that I will definitely speak to him like that.’ I’ll never forget it, and I remember who said it and I remember who it was about.

“And even most recently, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my God. I can’t believe that I was running that meeting with these really powerful men,’” the exec added. “But I was never a person – EVER – who was gonna let anybody let me feel less for being a woman.”

She then went on to recall a time years ago when she was brought on to work on a New York City restaurant opening and a male restauranteur made an insulting comment about her hair. “I remember turning around and saying, ‘I’m not working on this. You’d be lucky to have me. I just launched these five hotels,’” Moar told him. “Are you kidding me? I am not working this account.” The restaurant ended up not doing well.

“There’s definitely a boys’ club that exists. But I can hold my own, and I feel like I’m very fortunate that I can… I’m not somebody who’s gonna sit around and be spoken to or treated in a different manner because I’m a woman. And a powerful woman at that,” she affirmed.

For those who want to jump into the communications world, Moar urges people to really understand what they’re getting themselves into first. It’s not for the weak of heart. “It’s 24/7. News happens 24/7 and something can spark on social media — a false narrative — and you’re in overdrive,” she admitted. “There’s a lot of work. It’s not about the glitz and glam.”

As for persistence, you need loads of it if you want to make it in the industry, especially if you’re representing a billion-dollar brand such as Diddy like she’s doing. “I’m very similar to him in his drive. He’s very driven,” Moar continued. “If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it. There’s nothing that’s been put on his plate – given to him. He’s a hardworking individual. He’s dominated this industry for over 30 years. It didn’t come because he sat around and did nothing.”

“He doesn’t take no for an answer and neither do I. ‘No’ is not a no. ‘No’ is like, ‘OK, well how am I gonna get a yes?’” the leader said. “I’m like him. I will fight to the bitter end to get the things that we want – that I want for myself, personally… for what he might want for his businesses and his career… I like being around that energy.”

“Can’t stop, won’t stop” isn’t just a cute saying for the two titans. It’s in their DNA.

Check out Nathalie Moar’s full “Making The Boss” conversation here.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
REVOLT Podcast Network
Sean "Diddy" Combs

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "F My BM"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Lil Baby taps Teyana Taylor to serve as creative director on his “It’s Only Us Tour”

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Check out the new visual for Young Thug's "Oh U Went" collaboration with Drake

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

DJ Kay Slay to receive his own street in NYC

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Gunna announces headline shows in New York and Los Angeles

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Wingstop announces the release date for its collaboration with Latto

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023

Lil Baby cancels multiple dates for "It's Only Us Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023

Nicki Minaj comes through with a few facts after a Twitter user's poll puts "Chun-Li" up against "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Fabolous shares his thoughts on women in hip hop: "There's only one style of female rap being promoted"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Dr. Dre on today's rap music: "I don’t listen to a lot of that s**t"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

J. Cole and Bas announce "Passport Bros" release date

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Young Dolph shooting suspects receive trial date for March

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Boosie Badazz reacts to video of Island Boys kissing

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "F My BM"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Lil Baby taps Teyana Taylor to serve as creative director on his “It’s Only Us Tour”

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Check out the new visual for Young Thug's "Oh U Went" collaboration with Drake

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

DJ Kay Slay to receive his own street in NYC

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Gunna announces headline shows in New York and Los Angeles

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Wingstop announces the release date for its collaboration with Latto

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023

Lil Baby cancels multiple dates for "It's Only Us Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023

Nicki Minaj comes through with a few facts after a Twitter user's poll puts "Chun-Li" up against "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Fabolous shares his thoughts on women in hip hop: "There's only one style of female rap being promoted"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Dr. Dre on today's rap music: "I don’t listen to a lot of that s**t"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

J. Cole and Bas announce "Passport Bros" release date

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Young Dolph shooting suspects receive trial date for March

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Boosie Badazz reacts to video of Island Boys kissing

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
News

Janelle Monáe bares her soul and more at ESSENCE Fest and fans are here for it

The ‘Age of Pleasure’ artist treated fans to an eyeful when she purposely showed her breast at ESSENCE Fest.

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes