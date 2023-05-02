Since last night (May 1), the hottest topic on social media has been the 2023 Met Gala. REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs returned home for the annual New York event, which benefits The Metropolitan Museum of Art. After shutting down the red carpet with Yung Miami on his arm, he shut down the club.

Diddy partnered with rising global superstar Doja Cat and Richie Akiva for the biggest Met Gala after-party, “The After 2023,” presented by CÎROC Vodka and DeLeón Tequila. The lower Manhattan soirée brought out the likes of Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell, Chris Rock, Cardi B, Offset, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Ice Spice, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joey Bada$$ and many, many more.

As his A-list guests danced the night away to the sounds of D-Nice, Diddy turned the party up by hopping on the mic. Earlier in the evening, the mogul turned heads at the Met Gala with a custom Sean John ensemble and cape. The creation was a beautifully crafted collaboration with ​​the legendary June Ambrose. The look is best described as a sleek, fashion-forward black motorcycle tuxedo, impeccably tailored with intricate detailing and effortlessly merging classic elements of the Grammy winner’s iconic fashion brand, tied in with Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic aesthetic.

The dramatic taffeta paid homage to the “puffy” coats often seen in the rap legend’s ‘90s music videos. But the dedication to greatness and creativity didn’t end there. To achieve the high-fashion “puffer coat” vibe, over 1000 custom camellias were included — a nod to fashion designer Lagerfeld’s love for the flower. After all, the 2023 Met Gala’s theme honored his work in the industry. Diddy’s one-of-a-kind tuxedo also showcased a mesmerizing 600 8mm Swarovski crystals and black pearls as a way to tie in Lagerfeld and Chanel’s reputation for elegance. From his shades to his finger gloves and pointed boots, the Bad Boy honored Lagerfeld like no other.

See a few more pics from Diddy’s incredible after-party below.