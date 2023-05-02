Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images
By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

The Met Gala returned for the first Monday in May last night (May 1) in NYC and celebrated the life and work of the one and only Karl Lagerfeld. Musicians, actors, models, athletes, and the like showed up in their best looks in homage to the 50-year-plus career of Lagerfeld. Popular outfit themes included camellia flowers, tweed, tuxedo shirting and suiting, and gloves, which were all a part of Karl’s infamous design signature. With many fashion houses and eras to pull inspiration from, their was no shortage of show-stopping looks. Here are my best dressed picks in no particular order. See below!

1. Diddy returned to fashion designing with a custom Sean John couture suit paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld and André Leon Talley.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

2. Rihanna in custom Valentino.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Up Next (@upnextdesigner)

3. A$AP Rocky in head-to-toe Gucci gave his own spin on the theme, layering three belts with a tartan kilt over jeans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @gucci

4. Halle Bailey made a splash in custom Gucci.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @gucci

5. Usher in Bianca Saunders with embellished detailing on his shoes and neckpiece.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Usher (@usher)

6. Lizzo dripping in pearls in custom Chanel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

7. Viola Davis was a vision in a custom pink dress by Valentino.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

8. Idris Elba was sophisticated in Gucci.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

9. Doja Cat paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s famous cat, Choupette, in custom Oscar de la Renta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @brettalannelson

10. Ashley Graham in Harris Reed.

11. Burna Boy made his Met Gala debut in custom Burberry by Daniel Lee.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bose Ogulu (@thenamix)

12. Teyana Taylor in a cinched Thom Browne look with cutouts at her waist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

13. Maluma suited in Boss with a fringe-embellished scarf.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BOSS (@boss)

14. Tems made her Met Gala debut in a custom gown by Robert Wun with feathered details on her headpiece and gloves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Russell (@thekimbino)

15. Cardi B had three looks for the 2023 Met Gala, but it was her quilted dress by CHENPENG that sealed her place on my list.

16. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Thom Browne’s signature tweed was layered to perfection. He tied it together with lace-up brogue style boots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

17. Keke Palmer was her version of a Chanel bride in custom Sergio Hudson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

18. Kendall Jenner in custom Marc Jacobs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Up Next (@upnextdesigner)

19. Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, in custom Calvin Klein.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by We Need To Talk (@weneedtotalk)

20. Met Gala co-chair and actress Michaela Coel in a custom Schiaparelli gold dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEORGIA MEDLEY (@georgmedley)

21. Fellow Met Gala co-Chair Dua Lipa in Chanel Couture 1992.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Up Next (@upnextdesigner)

