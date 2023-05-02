The Met Gala returned for the first Monday in May last night (May 1) in NYC and celebrated the life and work of the one and only Karl Lagerfeld. Musicians, actors, models, athletes, and the like showed up in their best looks in homage to the 50-year-plus career of Lagerfeld. Popular outfit themes included camellia flowers, tweed, tuxedo shirting and suiting, and gloves, which were all a part of Karl’s infamous design signature. With many fashion houses and eras to pull inspiration from, their was no shortage of show-stopping looks. Here are my best dressed picks in no particular order. See below!

1. Diddy returned to fashion designing with a custom Sean John couture suit paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld and André Leon Talley.

2. Rihanna in custom Valentino.

3. A$AP Rocky in head-to-toe Gucci gave his own spin on the theme, layering three belts with a tartan kilt over jeans.

4. Halle Bailey made a splash in custom Gucci.

5. Usher in Bianca Saunders with embellished detailing on his shoes and neckpiece.

6. Lizzo dripping in pearls in custom Chanel.

7. Viola Davis was a vision in a custom pink dress by Valentino.

8. Idris Elba was sophisticated in Gucci.

9. Doja Cat paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s famous cat, Choupette, in custom Oscar de la Renta.

10. Ashley Graham in Harris Reed.

11. Burna Boy made his Met Gala debut in custom Burberry by Daniel Lee.

12. Teyana Taylor in a cinched Thom Browne look with cutouts at her waist.

13. Maluma suited in Boss with a fringe-embellished scarf.

14. Tems made her Met Gala debut in a custom gown by Robert Wun with feathered details on her headpiece and gloves.

15. Cardi B had three looks for the 2023 Met Gala, but it was her quilted dress by CHENPENG that sealed her place on my list.

16. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Thom Browne’s signature tweed was layered to perfection. He tied it together with lace-up brogue style boots.

17. Keke Palmer was her version of a Chanel bride in custom Sergio Hudson.

18. Kendall Jenner in custom Marc Jacobs.

19. Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, in custom Calvin Klein.

20. Met Gala co-chair and actress Michaela Coel in a custom Schiaparelli gold dress.

21. Fellow Met Gala co-Chair Dua Lipa in Chanel Couture 1992.