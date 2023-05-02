Yung Miami can give you rapper, host, actress, and most of all — high fashion.
Last night (May 1), the Florida native made her grand debut on the Met Gala red carpet. Holding hands with her date, Sean “Diddy” Combs, the 29-year-old stunned in a custom piece to honor Karl Lagerfeld. According to Vogue, Miami wore a gown with a “high, open, standing tulle bust, a sheer waist-hugging and seam-taped silhouette, and a dramatic cloud of dense Black tulle on the train. Pearl cords accentuate the hips.”
On social media, where users judge the gala’s fashion looks yearly, many were impressed by the City Girls artist. “This is how you debut on a Met Gala red carpet!” a Twitter user noted. “Yung Miami came for blood!”
This is how you debut on a Met gala red carpet! Yung Miami came for blood!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/t6dvxFVmQi
— IG: BootlegRocstar (@RebLRocR) May 2, 2023
The look drew inspiration from Lagerfeld’s creative direction at Chanel, known for its liking of Black and white colors and pearl beading. “I never would’ve expected Yung Miami to go to the Met Gala. I’m so happy,” a second user wrote.
i never would’ve expected yung miami to go to the met gala, im so happy
— kamori 🫶🏾 (@kamoriphobic) May 2, 2023
Another individual crowned the talented host, whose birth name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, as the ball’s best dressed. “[I] have come to the conclusion that Yung Miami won the Met Gala,” they shared. “Caresha, you have done it again!”
have come to the conclusion that yung miami won the met gala. caresha you have done it again!
— veggie monster (@cyrusara37) May 2, 2023
A fourth Twitter user added, “Yung Miami took the Met Gala by storm for real. I was thoroughly impressed.”
Yung Miami took the MET Gala by storm fr. I was thoroughly impressed
— Daecery C. (@daecery) May 2, 2023
But the “Act Up” performer didn’t stop the jaw-dropping looks on the gala’s live carpet. Afterward, the rising star emerged from her hotel in another ensemble paying homage to the late Lagerfeld. She attended an after-party glowing in a Chanel chain piece while rocking the brand’s logo in a matching hair updo. Like fans, fashion model Naomi Campbell was very impressed by Miami’s second look.
Naomi Campbell praises Yung Miami’s #METGala afterparty look pic.twitter.com/IFNsH4pXue
— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 2, 2023
See how more Twitter users reacted to Miami’s Met Gala red carpet and after-party looks below:
the way Yung Miami cleared #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eJkzes50Ub
— Pharrell Campbell (@phaza03) May 2, 2023
I loveee fashion I think that’s so tea yung Miami second look was her dressed up as the chain chanel bag!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Sheislaurice🦄💗 (@WhoButHer) May 2, 2023
YUNG MIAMI UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/iNfrcDKTy1
— Princess Diana Remix (@RomansDefender) May 2, 2023
Yung Miami ate all her looks 🖤🖤🖤
— 1ofnone🐐 (@Apiphanyy) May 2, 2023
i think i saw yung miami pic.twitter.com/aJSWlCQEhy
— ☆ DIOR WHOREE ⁷☆ (@prxncesss_jpgg) May 2, 2023
….so anyways my favorite #MetGala looks were Doja, Cardi, Jeremy Pope, Yung Miami, Tems, Jenna Ortega, and Halle Bailey. pic.twitter.com/H2omoNeoQw
— joseph joestar’s sugar baby ⭐️ (@babyboychy) May 2, 2023
