/ 01.19.2023
For this all-new installment of “Caresha Please,” rap superstar and host Yung Miami welcomes icon Trina for a must-watch episode. The two emcees talk about the rap game and being from Miami, plus Trina discusses her dating life, protecting her space and so much more. Watch!
