After a well-deserved hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion has finally returned. Late last year, she declared she was “physically and emotionally” tired, but March has been her comeback month. In addition to her upcoming headlining performance at the March Madness Music Festival in her hometown of Houston, she also recently partied with Seth Rogen at one of this year’s Oscars afterparties.

With blockbuster films like Pineapple Express and Superbad, parties and Rogen go hand-in-hand, and the 40-year-old was happy to share a recent experience with Thee Stallion. On Wednesday (March 15), the actor stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed he and the “Cognac Queen” had a grand time at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Seth Rogen on hanging out with Megan Thee Stallion (and T. Farris) at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party: "I hung out, I smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion and her brother… That was a good time." pic.twitter.com/nd7plphUn3 — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) March 15, 2023

“It was fun. I hung out. I smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion and her brother. That was a good time,” the funnyman said before the audience during his visit with Kimmel. According to Vibe, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper doesn’t have biological siblings, leading some to speculate that her “brother” could have been her manager, T. Farris. “I’d never met them before that night. She approached me, and she was adamant that I would get along with her brother. Someone backstage told me that she doesn’t have a brother, so now I’m confused about this whole thing. I don’t know what I did that night if I’m being honest,” Rogen said.

The Knocked Up actor added that he’s still trying to find the link between the two Vanity Fair attendees: “We really did hit it off, which is what’s unfortunate because [her brother] might not exist, from what I’m hearing.” Fans were here for the link-up. “Love when Seth does his serious face in photos because there’s nothing he can do to hide that he’s just a big lovable funny guy. One of my faves,” a fan tweeted regarding pics that surfaced of him and the emcee online. Another person was ready for a collab: “Put Meg in a comedy already!”

