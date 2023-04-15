Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Cherelle Griner has achieved her goal of becoming a lawyer! She shared the celebratory news with her social media followers in a carousel of photos posted on Friday (April 14).

“It didn’t come easy[;] I almost chose not to do it! Thank God I sat for the July 2022 bar exam… you may now address me as Counselor!” excitedly wrote Cherelle on the Instagram post. The certified lawyer graduated from North Carolina Central University School of Law in May. In the carousel of photos, she beamed with pride as she posed with wife Brittney Griner, local justices, and others. Brittney shared the post in her Instagram Story, where she wrote, “So proud of my amazing wife!” While detained in Russia, Brittney wished her wife good luck as she prepared for the arduous exam last summer. “Good luck on the bar exam,” said the superstar athlete to ABC News.

Throughout Brittney’s imprisonment, Cherelle advocated for her wife’s release, meeting with President Joe Biden and other elected officials. Around the time that she sat for the two-day exam, Cherelle shared that the WNBA star was doing her best to remain strong while facing nine years in prison. “She’s like, ‘I’m okay, babe. I’m hardened. I’m not me right now. When I come home, it’s going to take a minute to get back to myself, but I’m holding on. I won’t break until I come home. I won’t let them break me. I know they are trying to, but I’m going to do my best to just hold on until I can come home,'” she recalled during an appearance on Rev. Al Sharpton’s radio show, “Keepin’ It Real.”

Last year, Cherelle said that, at times, it was challenging to remain confident that Brittney would make her way back home. “It was almost as if somebody just punched you in the stomach, and you inhaled. You never get to breathe out,” she told People. After 10 months behind bars, the Olympic medalist was released in a high-profile prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a prolific Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.” Earlier this week, the Phoenix Mercury star announced plans to share her harrowing experience in Russia in her upcoming memoir.

View Cherelle’s post below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Black church reaches historic land agreement with NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Shaquille O'Neal reveals in an interview that he revoked his celebrity title 30 years ago

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Brittney Griner to vividly share her harrowing Russia experience in an untitled memoir

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins reunite following their NCAA title wins

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Twitter celebrates LSU's Alexis Morris being invited to 2023 WNBA Draft

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

Angel Reese agrees to join LSU at the White House: "I'm a team player"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

LSU athletic department enters the White House invite chat room with their own stance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Angel Reese wants to celebrate with the Obamas after turning down Jill Biden's White House invitation

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Caitlin Clark doesn't think Angel Reese "should be criticized at all"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Brittney Griner
Sports
wnba
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Black church reaches historic land agreement with NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Shaquille O'Neal reveals in an interview that he revoked his celebrity title 30 years ago

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Brittney Griner to vividly share her harrowing Russia experience in an untitled memoir

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins reunite following their NCAA title wins

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Twitter celebrates LSU's Alexis Morris being invited to 2023 WNBA Draft

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

Angel Reese agrees to join LSU at the White House: "I'm a team player"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

LSU athletic department enters the White House invite chat room with their own stance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Angel Reese wants to celebrate with the Obamas after turning down Jill Biden's White House invitation

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Caitlin Clark doesn't think Angel Reese "should be criticized at all"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More