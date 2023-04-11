Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Four months after being involved in a prisoner exchange with the United States and Russia, WNBA player Brittney Griner is ready to share her story.

Today (April 11), The Associated Press shared the Texas-born athlete is working on a memoir about her experience in Russia this past year. Currently, the book is untitled and scheduled for a spring 2024 release.

In early 2022, authorities arrested Brittney at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges. She was traveling to the foreign country to rejoin her overseas professional team, the UMMC Ekaterinburg, whom she has played with since 2014. “That day was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Brittney said in a statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BG (@brittneyyevettegriner)

Russian police detained the 32-year-old for the next 10 months. During this time, Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Griner, worked tirelessly to plead for assistance in getting the former Baylor University basketball star back home. On Dec. 8, 2022, Russia agreed and traded the talented athlete for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

“The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud,” she continued. “After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”

According to the outlet, Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of book publisher Penguin Random House, released the statement, sharing that Brittney’s story would disclose “in vivid detail her harrowing experience of her wrongful detainment.”

“At the heart of the book, [Brittney] highlights the personal turmoil she experienced during the near 10-month ordeal and the resilience that carried her through to the day of her return to the United States last December,” the statement read.

In February, the two-time Olympic gold medalist re-signed with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and will play this upcoming season.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins reunite following their NCAA title wins

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Twitter celebrates LSU's Alexis Morris being invited to 2023 WNBA Draft

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

Angel Reese agrees to join LSU at the White House: "I'm a team player"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

LSU athletic department enters the White House invite chat room with their own stance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Angel Reese wants to celebrate with the Obamas after turning down Jill Biden's White House invitation

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Caitlin Clark doesn't think Angel Reese "should be criticized at all"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Angel Reese and teammate decline White House invite after first lady extends offer to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Angel Reese teases bright future with LSU basketball team after NCAA championship win

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Brittney Griner
Sports
wnba
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Dwayne Haskins, Jr.'s lawyer files a lawsuit one year after he was struck and killed by a truck in Florida

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Tony Yayo credits Angel Reese for taking "You Can't See Me" dance to "a whole ‘nother level"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.10.2023

LSU's Flau’jae Johnson's rap game has Bu Thiam's attention: "You need to get at me"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins reunite following their NCAA title wins

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.08.2023

Twitter celebrates LSU's Alexis Morris being invited to 2023 WNBA Draft

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

Angel Reese agrees to join LSU at the White House: "I'm a team player"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

LSU athletic department enters the White House invite chat room with their own stance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Angel Reese wants to celebrate with the Obamas after turning down Jill Biden's White House invitation

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Caitlin Clark doesn't think Angel Reese "should be criticized at all"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Angel Reese and teammate decline White House invite after first lady extends offer to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Angel Reese teases bright future with LSU basketball team after NCAA championship win

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on playing Michael Jordan’s parents in ‘AIR’

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue sits down with EGOT winner Viola Davis and ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More