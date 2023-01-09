Brazil continues to reel from the insurrection that took place in its capital on Sunday (Jan. 8). Video footage and images shared around the world showed a massive mob storming the National Congress, the Supreme Federal Court, and Planalto Palace in apparent support of Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s former head of state. Anti-riot police and the Brazilian Armed Forces eventually arrived to disperse the unruly crowds.

Many compare the situation to the siege on the United States Capitol two years ago, which left five dead before order was restored. Additionally, four officers who responded to the attack died by suicide. Several have since been handed down lengthy prison sentences with many more still awaiting prosecution. The House of Representatives adopted one article of impeachment against Donald Trump over accusations of inciting the ordeal, making him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

In the wake of Brazil‘s chaos, more than 400 individuals have been arrested, according to Brasília Governor Ibaneis Rocha. He also apologized to the nation and its current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a public address. Not along after, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes suspended Rocha from his position for 90 days as the government continues its investigation.

Estive agora à noite no Palácio do Planalto e no STF. Os golpistas que promoveram a destruição do patrimônio público em Brasília estão sendo identificados e serão punidos. Amanhã retomamos os trabalhos no Palácio do Planalto. Democracia sempre. Boa noite. 📸: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/qkyVZHQQdz — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 9, 2023

President Biden reacted to the incursion on social media, promising to assist if needed: “I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined.”

Last fall, Bolsonaro lost his campaign for re-election against Lula, who is now the first to take on Brazil’s top post for a third term. Much like fellow far-righter Trump, Bolsonaro deemed the election unfair in a farewell speech before departing to Florida. In a series of tweets, he denounced yesterday’s events and repudiated himself from involvement.