As part of its investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021, the House committee issued a subpoena on Friday (Oct. 21) to Former President Donald Trump.

According to WHEC, the Jan. 6 panel is exercising its subpoena power against the former president, who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a letter sent to Trump’s attorneys, the panel requested his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and a series of corresponding documents, including communications between the former president, lawmakers, and extremist organizations.

Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney said in the letter: “We recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action. We do not take this action lightly.”

Last week, Trump released a lengthy statement criticizing the committee’s work and claiming widespread voting fraud. “You have not gone after the people that created the fraud, but rather great American patriots who questioned it, as is their constitutional right,” he wrote. “These people have had their lives ruined as your committee sits back and basks in the glow.”

The former president added, “A large percentage of American citizens, including almost the entire Republican Party, feel that the election was rigged and stolen.”

The New York Times reported he could face legal repercussions if he misrepresents anything under oath — as it’s a federal felony to do so before Congress. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), a federal judge revealed that the former president swore under oath information in a Georgia lawsuit he filed challenging the 2020 election results was accurate, even though his legal team made him aware it was false.

As of now, it is unclear how or if Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.