Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Brittney Griner will suit up with her Phoenix Mercury teammates when the 2023 WNBA season tips off in May. The 6-foot-9 center reportedly signed a one-year deal, according to a source who confirmed her status with the team to CNN on Sunday (Feb. 19). She has been with the franchise since 2013.

Griner made it clear that she was focused on getting back on the court in her first Instagram post following her release from a Russian detention center last December. “I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” she wrote.

At the time of this report, neither the three-time championship-winning team nor Griner has issued public commentary about the reported deal. However, on Feb. 16, the Phoenix Mercury shared the first installment of a three-part series called “For the W,” where they “showcase the power of women in the WNBA who used their platforms, and we take you behind the scenes of our meeting with the State Department in Washington, D.C.”

As previously reported, the basketball star was arrested in February 2022 when Sheremetyevo Airport personnel found THC vape cartridges in her luggage. Six months later, she was found guilty, sentenced to nine years in prison, and fined more than $16,000. As outrage over her arrest and harsh sentencing grew, so did calls for the U.S. to step up its initiatives to see that Griner was safely returned home. For months, her case made headlines as political figures, including President Joe Biden, shared that negotiations were underway to reunite the NCAA champ with her loved ones. Her freedom came in exchange for the release of notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

View part one of “For the W” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu's body recovered from Syria-Turkey earthquake wreckage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Native American activists protest the Kansas City Chiefs, call for a name change

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023

Top 5 Super Bowl ads of 2023 ranked: Diddy For Uber One, Cardi B and Offset & more

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Brittney Griner
Sports
wnba

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu's body recovered from Syria-Turkey earthquake wreckage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Native American activists protest the Kansas City Chiefs, call for a name change

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023

Top 5 Super Bowl ads of 2023 ranked: Diddy For Uber One, Cardi B and Offset & more

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq said.
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

“Where I’m from, you don’t call somebody a snitch unless you see the paperwork in ...
By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023
View More