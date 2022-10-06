Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.06.2022

Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to share an in-depth look into her life in a way that suits her best, in her own words.  

On Thursday (Oct. 6), Carrie Thornton, the Dey Street Books VP and editorial director who brokered the book deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), released an statement expressing excitement for the forthcoming memoir, saying: “Jada Pinkett Smith chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”

Thornton continued, “The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith. This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture. At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves. This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior. It is my great honor to take that journey with her.”

According to Dey Street Books’ announcement, Pinkett Smith will recount her “unconventional upbringing in Baltimore” — as the daughter of addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug dealer — her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur, falling in love and marrying her husband, Will Smith, and her experiences with motherhood.

The 51-year-old also discusses how she was “in crisis at age 40” and had to make excruciating choices to redefine her life. “Jada’s complicated marriage to Smith and her love story with herself,” the book’s description indicates, “are at the heart of this powerful book.”

The untitled memoir is set to be published in the fall of 2023.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jada Pinkett Smith

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet La Tosha Holmes, founder of the first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas

Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who — at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Joshua Santiago, founder of Empowering Cuts, a non-profit giving free haircuts to those in need

Joshua Santiago is a barber based out of Philadelphia and the founder of Empowering Cuts, ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Kid Cudi talks new Netflix show "Entergalactic" and we recap the lit 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta

Kid Cudi talks to “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue about “Entergalactic,” his new animated ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | The business of sneakers and SoleStage

What does it take for a sneaker store to cut through? Look no further than ...
By Legendary Lade
  /  09.27.2022
View More