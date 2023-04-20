Lizzo is always going to come through with a dose of self-love.

Yesterday (April 19), the 34-year-old Houston native headed over to Twitter to seemingly share some words for her followers and haters who always comment on her appearance. To them all, she captioned her post, “Introducing… The beauty standard. If you mad, stay mad, h**s.”

Any Twitter user on her page could read Lizzo’s message while watching a brief video attached to it. In the clip, the “2 Be Loved” singer made several poses and facial expressions while on a spinning platform. She wore a thick diamond choker with a matching Yitty bodysuit, corset, and long, straight hair. In the background, Lizzo, at one point, sang, “You mad, you mad ain’t yah, well stay mad.”

Introducing…. 😍😍THE BEAUTY STANDARD 😍😍 If you mad🥱

Stay mad hoes 😎 pic.twitter.com/9D56Jvtf6D — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 19, 2023

The Grammy-winning artist’s latest video to body-shaming trolls comes after she posted another clip on Saturday (April 15) showing herself some love. “I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized? I am fucking gorgeous,” she said in an Instagram video. “I am the beauty standard. Catch up, b**ch!” However, Lizzo didn’t stop there. She also sent haters a message by writing in her caption, “I’m sorry that my perfect face and rockin’ body offends you… I can’t help that I’m God’s favorite.”

Lizzo has always promoted self-love and encouraged others to do the same. But her latest self-admiration clips come after a Twitter user by the name of Cassandra created a post asking others to choose between her and the singer. Fans of the talented flutist quickly came to her defense and called out Cassandra while also answering her question and choosing Lizzo.

In January 2023, Lizzo spoke in an Instagram video about society’s views of how celebrities are supposed to look. She asked viewers, “Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards?” before adding, “Artists are here to make art. And this body is art.”