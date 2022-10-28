As an artist who has always been two steps ahead of the game, Smino made his way to the REVOLT Summit x AT&T to discuss the future of creative freedom alongside Coi Leray, DonYe Taylor and more.

The St. Louis rapper, who was also a first-time attendee of the event, was blown away by the synergy of it all and most excited to take advantage of everything it had to offer. “I’m most excited just to see what it’s about and to see what all the Black people got to offer me,” the “Anita” lyricist told REVOLT ahead of his panel.

Smino also explained how hip hop paved the way for the future of music. “The way you see all of these pop artists and these white artists using our trap high hats in their songs and saying our lil’ slang,” he said. “We’ve always been in the future because it’s like, you always notice they’re catching up to what we did 10 years ago.”

The star even opened up about his inspiration for Luv 4 Rent, his new album that debuted Friday (Oct. 28). “I really be real nostalgic with it,” he explained. “So I guess I get a lot of inspo from like old stuff and me just existing right now in the present… it makes it sound futuristic.” Furthermore, Smino said he makes music that people can feel good to. He added, “I make a whole lot of positive s**t. I’m over here singing my little songs; dancing my little dances.”

The new project is all about self love. When asked what he wants fans to take away from the album, Smino added that he hopes it motivates people to love “themselves enough to where they can love other people. That’s why it’s called Luv 4 Rent.“