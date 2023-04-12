Pharrell Williams is officially set to bring back his Something In The Water festival at the end of this month. For its third year, the event tapped names like Latto, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, SWV, Wale, Kehlani, Coi Leray, and plenty more for its star-studded lineup. The highly anticipated weekend will take place on April 28-30 in Virginia Beach.

However, the three-day event just got even better. Today (April 12), Pharrell announced he is adding even more talent to the already stacked roster. New performers include stars like A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and M.I.A., with more to still be announced.

For fans who cannot attend, YouTube is livestreaming Something In The Water all weekend long. Viewers from all over the globe will be able to watch by tuning into Pharrell’s YouTube channel, which will share the full live sets and YouTube Shorts.

The Pop-Up Church Service will also return this year. People can stop by on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. The event, which is free to the public, will feature special guests Cory Asbury, Chandler Moore, Kirk Franklin, and plenty others.

Last year’s SITW festival commemorated Juneteenth and was held in Washington, D.C. The all-star lineup included appearances from Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler, the Creator, 21 Savage, T.I., Chloe x Halle, Skepta, Snoh Aalegra, and plenty more. One highlight was Roddy’s set, where he decided to create a moment to honor the fallen soldiers who are no longer with us. As he delivered a performance of his fan-favorite song “Die Young,” the Compton-raised star displayed a series of photos to pay homage to artists like Nipsey Hussle, Lil Keed, Juice WRLD, Drakeo The Ruler, and more.

Check out the official announcement down below.