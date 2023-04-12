Photo: Swan Gallet / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams is officially set to bring back his Something In The Water festival at the end of this month. For its third year, the event tapped names like Latto, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, SWV, Wale, Kehlani, Coi Leray, and plenty more for its star-studded lineup. The highly anticipated weekend will take place on April 28-30 in Virginia Beach.

However, the three-day event just got even better. Today (April 12), Pharrell announced he is adding even more talent to the already stacked roster. New performers include stars like A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and M.I.A., with more to still be announced.

For fans who cannot attend, YouTube is livestreaming Something In The Water all weekend long. Viewers from all over the globe will be able to watch by tuning into Pharrell’s YouTube channel, which will share the full live sets and YouTube Shorts.

The Pop-Up Church Service will also return this year. People can stop by on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. The event, which is free to the public, will feature special guests Cory Asbury, Chandler Moore, Kirk Franklin, and plenty others.

Last year’s SITW festival commemorated Juneteenth and was held in Washington, D.C. The all-star lineup included appearances from Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler, the Creator, 21 Savage, T.I., Chloe x Halle, Skepta, Snoh Aalegra, and plenty more. One highlight was Roddy’s set, where he decided to create a moment to honor the fallen soldiers who are no longer with us. As he delivered a performance of his fan-favorite song “Die Young,” the Compton-raised star displayed a series of photos to pay homage to artists like Nipsey Hussle, Lil Keed, Juice WRLD, Drakeo The Ruler, and more.

Check out the official announcement down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Saba teams up with No I.D. for "Back In Office"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Reuben Vincent drops off powerful visual for "Bottle Service" with REASON and Stacy Barthe

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Ab-Soul unveils new visual for "HERBERT"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

halfBREED's Logic and C Dot Castro unveil '3P' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Swizz Beatz announces 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP with Nas, Lil Wayne, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
ASAP Rocky
Busta Rhymes
Pharrell Williams
Pop
R&B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Saba teams up with No I.D. for "Back In Office"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Reuben Vincent drops off powerful visual for "Bottle Service" with REASON and Stacy Barthe

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Ab-Soul unveils new visual for "HERBERT"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

halfBREED's Logic and C Dot Castro unveil '3P' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Swizz Beatz announces 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP with Nas, Lil Wayne, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More