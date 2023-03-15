Photo: Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams is back with his third annual Something In The Water festival. Earlier today (March 15), the Grammy Award-winning record producer made a splash online when he announced the star-studded lineup for the fest, which will take place on April 28-30 in Virginia Beach. Latto, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, SWV, Wale, Kehlani, and Coi Leray are among the performers set to take the stage. “See you in Virginia Beach for Something In The Water presented by Walmart,” Pharrell captioned his Instagram post. “April 28-30! A limited number of passes are still available at Somethinginthewater.com.”

An IG page designated for the event uploaded a brief clip teasing the announcement an hour before the lineup was revealed. In the short film, viewers were told that “the lineup is delivered,” and if they “find it” and “share it with the world,” then one of them would win two VIP tickets for the fest.

In November 2022, while attending his Might Dream Forum, Pharrell announced that the fest was returning to his hometown after holding the second annual Something In The Water music event in Washington, D.C. earlier that year. “The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 — among the people — has never wavered. If anything, it has only intensified,” the 49-year-old artist said. “College Beach Weekend continues every year, and the city of Virginia Beach leaders have been eager to reconcile and move forward. The environment is finally optimized for return, and the announcement will delight everyone — from HBCU students across the eastern USA to the hundreds of small businesses [that] will play a role in the festival, to the cities within the region, and neighborhoods that will serve as hosts.”

He added, “I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back.” All ages are welcome to attend the 2023 fest. Children 5 and under are free with a paid adult. A three-day GA tier five general admission pass, which includes access to the main lineup, activities, food and drink vendors, and all GA areas of the festival, is available for $399 on the home site. All other GA passes, as well as VIP packages, are sold out.

