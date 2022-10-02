Social media has never seen Kirk Franklin and Plies in the same room at the same time, leaving many to fuel the long-running joke that the two men are the same person.

Or at the very least, some people have jokingly settled on a familial tie shared between the gospel singer and rapper. However, on Saturday (Oct. 1), the “I Smile” artist finally addressed the online banter. In a video posted to Instagram, Franklin is seen sitting alongside “The Breakfast Club” co-host Angela Yee as they FaceTimed the “Ran Off On Da Plug Twice” artist.

“I am not he, and he is not I,” said the Grammy Award-winning artist as the clip started. He then showed the camera that he was talking to Plies. While laughing, the Florida native said, “What’s up! What’s up!”

Franklin then chimed in and stated, “I’ve been trying to reach out to you for the longest. Listen man, we’re going to do something for Florida, right? … So me and my twin, we’re coming to Florida and we gon’ help the people. Help’s coming from the Franklin boys.”

The “Sunshine State” was the hardest hit when Hurricane Ian pummeled it and the coasts of North and South Carolina earlier this week. Thus far, Florida officials say upward of 50 people were killed and thousands more were left without power and stranded as floodwaters rose.

“I don’t like how if Kirk Franklin gets mad they act like he turns into you,” Yee said to Plies. As they all laughed, Franklin added, “I love it!” Last March, a recording of the God’s Property frontman and his eldest son, Kerrion Franklin, was leaked to the media. In it, the 52-year-old was heard using explicit language while arguing with his son. He has since said that they are working towards making amends.

Peep the video of Franklin and Plies talking and take a look at more of the hilarious reactions to the interaction below.