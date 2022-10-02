The domestic death toll from Hurricane Ian has climbed to at least 48 with at least three others confirmed dead in Cuba, according to The New York Times on Sunday (Oct. 2) morning. Ian made landfall in Florida, where it claimed 44 lives starting on Wednesday (Sept. 28) as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds up to 150 mph.

Ian barreled across the state’s southwest coast, through central Florida, and back into the Atlantic Ocean before it hit the coasts of South and North Carolina, where it lost strength and was downgraded to a life-threatening tropical storm. As heavy rains fell and homes were destroyed, at least four others were killed in North Carolina.

All the while, the hurricane left a trail of devastation, downed power lines, and flood waters that left thousands stranded. According to The Washington Post, Ian is the 37th hurricane with a Category 3 or stronger designation that has struck the panhandle state. It is also one of the five most powerful storms to hit the United States.

By Sunday (Oct. 2), several rescue and relief efforts were in motion. Just under one million Florida residents are still without power with another 30,000 in South Carolina. At least 1,000 Floridians were rescued. “We’re flying and we’re operating in areas that are unrecognizable,” he said. “There’s no street signs. They don’t look like they used to look like. Buildings that were once benchmarks in the community are no longer there,” said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson.

The state’s barrier islands, such as Sanibel and Captiva, are now cutoff from the mainland after Ian wrecked bridges and roads. Sanibel resident Andy Boyle told CNN, “When you go to the east end of the island, there’s just a lot of destruction. The houses surrounding the lighthouse are all gone.” Authorities have already estimated that the recovery process is among one of the most expensive in the state’s history. Check out images of Ian’s destruction in the posts below.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Florida on Monday to view the destruction from Hurricane Ian. They will also be meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. President Biden will not be throwing rolls of paper towels at residents. pic.twitter.com/53e7Y5TziG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 2, 2022

I wonder when the rich will realise they can’t survive climate change either #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/6B6gWvSwLH — Matthew Todd 🇺🇦 (@MrMatthewTodd) September 30, 2022

Not the beautiful Florida view anyone imagined! Courtesy of hurricane Ian. pic.twitter.com/kUwtYbnOjZ — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 1, 2022

@UCF expects students to show up to classes on Monday when so many student apartments and cars are UNDERWATER due to #HurricaneIan. I lost my car and my apartment complex just deemed my apartment “unlivable” meaning I am now currently homeless. pic.twitter.com/47MMOjyoWE — Nola (@nolasmithh) October 1, 2022

Fort Myers Beach is gone. Hurricane #Ian’s storm surge caused catastrophic damage. Getting flashbacks to Katrina along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. 😢💔 #flwx pic.twitter.com/xpjYhAIbxf — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) September 29, 2022

The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. https://t.co/t5LGDEpZO0 pic.twitter.com/UzOzuC4lE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 30, 2022