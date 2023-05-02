Photo: Noam Galai/GA / Contributor via Getty Images, Noam Galai/GA / Contributor via Getty Images and Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Each year, on the first Monday of May, the Met Gala sets the internet on fire with its head-turning red carpet looks. Some of the most influential stars gather in New York to celebrate fashion and raise funds for The Metropolitan Museum of Art. But of course, with so many creatives under one roof, things are bound to get a little wild.

Last night (May 1), the Met Gala honored the late fashion powerhouse and German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. Although many stars opted for editorial-styled suits with a twist to pay tribute to the legend, three chose to focus on someone very close to him. While it may have been confusing to some at first, once the pics hit social media, it was easy to see Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Jared Leto went as their own versions of Lagerfeld’s blue-cream tortie Birman cat, Choupette.

Doja showed up in a body-hugging gown, dripped in diamonds. A headpiece connected to her dress formed ears on top of her head and instead of glamorous makeup, prosthetics morphed her facial features into that of a feline — and don’t forget her killer claws! “Doja Cat is a true visionary,” one person tweeted. “Honestly, that is so iconic,” another said of her Met Gala look. American Psycho actor Leto seemed to be on the same page with his tribute, even though most had a tough time noticing him in the beginning.

“Jared Leto wins the Met Gala,” one Twitter account wrote with a photo of the Louisiana native in a full-on mascot-like cat costume. With his entire body covered, he enjoyed pranking reporters and fellow celebs (even Lizzo!) on the red carpet before eventually removing his headpiece. “[I] didn’t realize Lil Nas X was also Choupette? But silvery? Anyways, [I] am so here for it,” another fan wrote with an image of Montero, who added whiskers and extended nails to his bedazzled look.

See the best reactions to their looks below!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Doja Cat
Fashion
Lil Nas X
Rap

