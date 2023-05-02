Each year, on the first Monday of May, the Met Gala sets the internet on fire with its head-turning red carpet looks. Some of the most influential stars gather in New York to celebrate fashion and raise funds for The Metropolitan Museum of Art. But of course, with so many creatives under one roof, things are bound to get a little wild.
Last night (May 1), the Met Gala honored the late fashion powerhouse and German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. Although many stars opted for editorial-styled suits with a twist to pay tribute to the legend, three chose to focus on someone very close to him. While it may have been confusing to some at first, once the pics hit social media, it was easy to see Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Jared Leto went as their own versions of Lagerfeld’s blue-cream tortie Birman cat, Choupette.
Doja Cat, Jared Leto, and Lil Nas X walked the #MetGala red carpet dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s famous cat, Choupette. pic.twitter.com/LBjGSiwJ8g
— Brut America (@brutamerica) May 2, 2023
Doja showed up in a body-hugging gown, dripped in diamonds. A headpiece connected to her dress formed ears on top of her head and instead of glamorous makeup, prosthetics morphed her facial features into that of a feline — and don’t forget her killer claws! “Doja Cat is a true visionary,” one person tweeted. “Honestly, that is so iconic,” another said of her Met Gala look. American Psycho actor Leto seemed to be on the same page with his tribute, even though most had a tough time noticing him in the beginning.
“Jared Leto wins the Met Gala,” one Twitter account wrote with a photo of the Louisiana native in a full-on mascot-like cat costume. With his entire body covered, he enjoyed pranking reporters and fellow celebs (even Lizzo!) on the red carpet before eventually removing his headpiece. “[I] didn’t realize Lil Nas X was also Choupette? But silvery? Anyways, [I] am so here for it,” another fan wrote with an image of Montero, who added whiskers and extended nails to his bedazzled look.
See the best reactions to their looks below!
Doja Cat is a true visionary <3
— yerubi (@yerubiali) May 1, 2023
So was he apparently pic.twitter.com/vE4E7iztP0
— 🫧lexie🫧 (@lexiebuster) May 1, 2023
Lil Nas X's 2023 #MetGala look has whiskers and claws, paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and his cat Choupette.pic.twitter.com/EhbjECS0Wz
— 𝙻𝚒𝚕 𝙽𝚊𝚜 𝚇 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 🌐 (@LNXNews) May 2, 2023
So, Doja, Jared Leto, and Lil Nas X are all Choupette, three times removed?#MetGala pic.twitter.com/aFIsENGOag
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) May 2, 2023
choupette trying to find out why shes trending on twitter #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jezThidAj9
— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) May 2, 2023
Lizzo hilariously meeting Choupette on the #MetGala carpet. pic.twitter.com/EwY4s0OOXQ
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023
For those of u who didnt get it, Doja Cat, Jared Leto and Lil Nas X dressed up as Karl’s cat Choupette … pic.twitter.com/LQ1XhhafzX
— moona (@mindofmoona) May 2, 2023
She’s always going to step into her creative bag fr! pic.twitter.com/oJJcdWiwwB
— someone (@ill3stnana) May 1, 2023
It’s Jared Leto as Karl’s cat Choupette#MetGala
pic.twitter.com/O1TLUxbEeu
— @DCHomos (@DCHomos) May 1, 2023
choupette is the real star of the night #MetGala pic.twitter.com/YOtUYia0Z1
— Ɩay ⋆ (@scrpioangell) May 2, 2023
Honestly that is so iconic
— 🧊 (@2end0theline) May 1, 2023
Best costume ever!!
— Katucha (@ktzaleta) May 2, 2023
I didn’t realize Lil Nas X was also Choupette? But silvery? Anyways I am so here for it! pic.twitter.com/FOAKq35fNe
— Lydia Okello (@styleisstyle) May 2, 2023
Jared Leto wins the #Metgala pic.twitter.com/ct3JIfxV6T
— @DCHomos (@DCHomos) May 1, 2023
She so mother
— BetoQloGordo (@_gbeto) May 2, 2023
If you look at some photos and videos closely, there's subtle and hidden tributes to Choupette. Lil Nas X was there last night in his own unique style and interpretation of the cat costume. See if you can find him. 😏
— Kerri Jansson (@kerrijansson) May 2, 2023
Just realized Lil Nas X's look is another Choupette-inspired take. #MetGala https://t.co/dabEAnrOut
— Kathryn Brightbill (@KEBrightbill) May 2, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
