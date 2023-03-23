This week, Melissa Viviane Jefferson woke up before the crack of dawn to prepare for jury duty. What the courthouse probably wasn’t expecting was that they were getting Grammy-winning pop sensation Lizzo to help determine someone’s fate.

Many may have been unaware that celebs could get summoned to serve the law, but in a video posted to the “Truth Hurts” singer’s TikTok account on Tuesday (March 21), she let us all know that it’s possible — well, sort of. An article published by Billboard today (March 23) states she was let go before having the opportunity to weigh in on anybody’s case.

“Get ready with me for jury duty,” Lizzo began in her TikTok clip as she wore cozy pajamas while standing in her bathroom. Noting it was “six in the morning,” she added, “I’m not excited about jury duty.”

The 34-year-old explained why she wasn’t thrilled about judgment day: “I am actually really stressed about it because like, I’ve just heard of people getting like really gruesome… like violent cases, and I have a really sensitive mind, and I don’t like hearing or seeing that. I’ll cry.”

In the vid, the “Good as Hell” hitmaker stepped back from her phone to do a TikTok snap transition, going from a silk robe, matching bonnet and no makeup to luscious curls, snatched undergarments and a flawless beat.

As she tried on outfits, Lizzo felt her first choice was “giving law-abiding citizen.” The songstress clearly had the “Juice” because although she showed up to the building, no deliberations were made on her part. “I GOT RELEASED FROM JURY DUTY Y’ALL. I WONDER WHY, [THOUGH],” a second video of her standing outside the assembly room read. “Your Honor, she’s slaying,” one commenter wrote. According to Billboard, Madonna also previously got off the hook for having to sit in on a trial after being deemed a distraction.