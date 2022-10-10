Lizzo seems to have a few words for fellow entertainer Kanye West and anyone who continues to critique her appearance.

During her Toronto show on Friday (Oct. 7), the “Truth Hurts” crooner took a moment to address Ye’s comments, noting her grievances with people in her home country. “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth for no motherf**king reason,” Lizzo expressed. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.” She even jokingly expressed her willingness to become a citizen of Canada. “Can I stay here?” Lizzo asked the audience. “Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

The latest person to speak on Lizzo is Ye, who during a sit-down interview with Fox News on that same Friday, referenced the singer during his comments on obesity in America. “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots…on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal,” said Ye. “When it’s actually unhealthy.”

He added, “Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

This is not the first time that Lizzo has responded to comments made about her weight in recent months. In fact, she previously explained why she rarely addresses the haters. “To my b**ches that got something to say about me in the press, you know what? I’m not going to say nothing,” said the 34-year-old while accepting an award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in late August. “They be like, Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back? Cause b**ch, I’m winning, ho! This b**ch is winning.”

