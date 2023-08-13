Atlanta has pulled out all the stops for Beyoncé’s three-show run of the “Renaissance World Tour.” The singer has already packed out Mercedes-Benz Stadium with back-to-back shows on Friday (Aug. 11) and Saturday (Aug. 12) nights. Her grand finale in Georgia’s capital will take place on Monday (Aug. 14).

Known for being “the city too busy to hate,” Atlanta made sure to roll out the metaphorical red carpet for the “Break My Soul” songstress and her legion of fans flooding the streets of downtown. MARTA, the city’s public transit system, implemented special pre-and post-concert shuttles and adjusted run times to accommodate the influx of people in the area.

Just last week, the entertainer shelled out $100,000 to keep Maryland’s transit system running after her show experienced weather-related delays. But that’s not all: Part of Atlanta’s regal treatment included declaring Aug. 11 “Beyoncé Day.” The recognition was approved by the Atlanta City Council ahead of her first show.

The proclamation made mention of the 32-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s activist work that has empowered the LGBTQIA+ community. It noted that her support “has been evident through her art, her public statement, and her collaborations with the Ballroom scene, a prominent and vibrant subculture that has found a home within Atlanta and other cities across the United States.”

Members of the often marginalized community have been especially outspoken about the singer’s latest album, RENAISSANCE. Many of her fans have stated that the project resonates with them on a deeply personal level. Beyoncé also highlights the group throughout her production, from those behind the scenes to her dancers, the choreography, and the inclusive fashion looks.

“Beyoncé’s influence has transcended her status as a global icon. She has become a symbol of strength, resilience, and cultural significance for millions across the globe, and her groundbreaking performances and unapologetic celebration of her heritage have inspired millions to embrace their individuality and embrace their roots with pride,” read the proclamation.

Thus far, Atlanta has not disappointed Queen Bey. As the city-to-city competition to master the “on mute” challenge is ongoing, Beyoncé has already declared ATL the winner. Next up are Tampa and Miami, Florida.