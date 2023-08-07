The queen is always looking out for her fans. Beyoncé paid $100,000 to keep trains running for an extra hour after she was forced to delay the start of her “Renaissance World Tour” show at FedExField in Maryland Sunday (Aug. 6) night due to severe weather.

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” a press release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority read. “The extended time means the BeyHive can stay for the ‘Party’ and still get home on Metro.”

“The additional hour will be funded by the tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses. During the extended service period, customers will only be able to enter at Morgan Boulevard — the station closest to FedExField. All other stations will be exit only,” the release continued. “Metro previously announced a 30-minute extension of the last trains to ensure customers could get home after the concert. The late closing, sponsored by the tour, adds another hour to extend the last train time from Morgan Boulevard to 90 minutes after the normal schedule.”