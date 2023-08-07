The queen is always looking out for her fans. Beyoncé paid $100,000 to keep trains running for an extra hour after she was forced to delay the start of her “Renaissance World Tour” show at FedExField in Maryland Sunday (Aug. 6) night due to severe weather.
“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” a press release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority read. “The extended time means the BeyHive can stay for the ‘Party’ and still get home on Metro.”
“The additional hour will be funded by the tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses. During the extended service period, customers will only be able to enter at Morgan Boulevard — the station closest to FedExField. All other stations will be exit only,” the release continued. “Metro previously announced a 30-minute extension of the last trains to ensure customers could get home after the concert. The late closing, sponsored by the tour, adds another hour to extend the last train time from Morgan Boulevard to 90 minutes after the normal schedule.”
Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order.— FedExField (@FedExField) August 6, 2023
Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars.
All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further…
Hold Up #Beyhive🐝, Metro & Renaissance Tour will extend the last train by an extra hour to weather the storm. The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn tonight will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m. Learn more: https://t.co/pbsSabetaC #wmata pic.twitter.com/qVU6tiSmUy— Metro Forward (@wmata) August 7, 2023
As previously reported by REVOLT, on Saturday (July 29), Beyoncé paid tribute to O’Shae Sibley after he was reportedly killed for voguing to her music at a Mobil gas station on Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn. “Rest in power, O’Shae Sibley,” read the message that was written in white letters on the Grammy Award-winning singer’s official website. The 28-year-old professional dancer and choreographer and his friends were filling up their tank with gas while enjoying Beyoncé’s latest album, RENAISSANCE, when a group of men allegedly approached them, using gay slurs, and told them to stop dancing. The incident quickly escalated following an exchange of words and Sibley was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Halle Bailey announces debut solo single "Angel"
Trending
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law
“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!
Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post
On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.
DaBaby wins battery lawsuit over 2020 Miami brawl
A jury sided with DaBaby in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago.
KRS-One thinks many of today's rappers are traitors who disregard hip hop's foundation
“What people call rap or hip hop today is a disgrace to our culture. An absolute betrayal, disrespect and a disgrace,” KRS-One commented.
Black men defend security guard from white men in viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl
Chaotic footage from Riverfront Park showed a Black man outnumbered by white men when a fight broke out.
Jacob Latimore talks his role on “The Chi,” media’s depiction of Chicago and his acting career
In this segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue sits down with Jacob Latimore, a multi-talented entertainer and star of Showtime’s hit series “The Chi.” Watch now!