Photo: Ivan Apfel/Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

On Friday (Feb. 3) morning, rapper E-40 donated $100,000 to Grambling State University’s music department.

While announcing the surprise at his former school, the “Big Subwoofer” hitmaker was joined by his wife, Grambling State’s President Rick Gallot, and Dr. Nikole Roebuck, who serves as the school’s music department chair and director of bands. Their music studio was named Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording Studio in his honor as a token of appreciation.

The HBCU shared the news on their social media platforms. “We had a very special guest return to campus for Prez Says and to present a special donation to the university,” they captioned an Instagram video. “@e40 and @dr.nikkiroe combined forces to make this special moment happen and rename the recording studio in the Performing Arts Center to the Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens Recording Studio. It was our pleasure to have you back on campus #GramFam and we appreciate the impact your gift will have on our students.”

The California native is a founding member of rap group the Click and founder of independent label Sick Wid It Records. He has released 28 studios albums to date. His first solo album, Federal, was released in 1993 and peaked at No. 80 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. Major Way, which was his second album, was released in 1995 and it peaked at No. 13 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

The 55-year-old is currently the owner and creator of an extensive profile of wine and spirits brands including E.Cuarenta Tequila, Tycoon Cognac, and Sluricane. E-40 also co-owns a restaurant called The Lumpia Company with Alex Retodo.

