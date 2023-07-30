Beyoncé fans are convinced that visuals for the Renaissance album and a streamable version of the world tour are in the works. The latter has been a prominent topic on Twitter after a fan who attended the New York stop at MetLife Stadium on Saturday (July 29) night revealed that some attendees received specific instructions on how to conduct themselves.

The concertgoer shared a photo of a small black business card that stated, “During ‘Energy,’ when Beyoncé says, ‘Everybody on mute,’ be mute! No cheering, no hollering, no finishing the lyric.” Since the world tour kicked off in May, fan videos have shown that Beyoncé and her band literally go silent during a portion of “Energy” when she sings, “Look around, everybody on mute.”

Impressive videos of the epic moment have been shared thousands of times from nearly every single performance, proving that some cities are better at following Queen Bey’s lead than others. According to the user who shared the image of the pocket-sized instructions, other sections of the stadium also received the same card. To an extent, the seconds of near silence have become a playful competition among fans from each city.

Did y’all get this at the other Renaissance shows? pic.twitter.com/Dq4cCLcvU9 — Donovan (@d0n0vaaaan) July 30, 2023

The tweet garnered significant attention from the BeyHive, and at least one other spectator shared a photo of a flyer with similar guidance that was passed around almost two weeks ago at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“Yep, this is for the visual,” wrote another person. A second individual commented, “Somebody’s out here doing the Lord’s work. No need to reveal yourselves, just keep on keeping on.” And a third person wrote, “I can’t wait till the Renaissance documentary comes out. I’m sure there will be a section of the film mentioning it.” At least one fan attempted to take credit for the savvy cards, though it is unverified which enthusiastic Beyoncé supporter is responsible.

Speaking of visuals, Beyoncé coyly addressed her adoring supporters during the first show of the tour’s European leg in Stockholm, Sweden. In a revamped opener for “Formation,” a narrator is heard saying, “You’ve asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen. But a queen moves at her own pace, b**ch. [She] decides when she wants to give you a f**king taste.” Earlier this month, during her Louisville, Kentucky, performance, she mouthed, “You are the visual, baby,” to a fan holding up a sign inquiring about videos for the 16-track album.