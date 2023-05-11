Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Mrs. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has a message for those continuously asking her to release the RENAISSANCE album visuals.

Yesterday (May 10), Queen Bey kicked off her “Renaissance World Tour” with a memorable, jaw-dropping show in Stockholm, Sweden. The 41-year-old singer performed her seventh studio album and divulged fans with some all-time favorite hits.

During the concert, Beyoncé began playing the opening of her 2016 single “Formation.” However, the words were changed a little bit. On the original track, Big Freedia is speaking about collard greens and cornbread, amongst other things. In the version played in Sweden, Beyoncé referenced the public’s relentless desire for her to release the visuals to RENAISSANCE.

“Aww, you mad?” a voice said over the “Formation” beat. “Well, there’s no remedy for that, b**ches. I know you hear me. You’ve asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen. But a queen moves at her own pace, b**ch. [She] decides when she wants to give you a f**king taste. So get your fork and your spoon if you got one.”

In total, the Grammy Award-winning songstress performed 36 songs, NME reported. After her show, Beyoncé shared clips of the concert on social media. Although the sound is not included in the video, the experience of her tour’s kick-off is still somewhat felt. Underneath, she captioned her Instagram post, “Welcome to the RENAISSANCE.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Now that Beyoncé’s first show of her “Renaissance World Tour” is in the books, she is set to complete one more show in Stockholm before heading to Brussels, Belgium. Afterward, she will continue the European leg of her global experience, making stops in Paris, Barcelona, and Amsterdam. Beyonce’s North America leg will begin on July 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and conclude on Sept. 27 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

