From Friday (Sept. 22) to Sunday (Sept. 24), Atlanta will play host to the very first REVOLT WORLD, which is guaranteed to deliver an unprecedented experience, complete with a wealth of high-energy performances and culture-shifting panels. Today (Sept. 20), it was announced that Jeezy, Styles P, Jim Jones, French Montana, Mannie Fresh, King Combs, Queen Naija, Lupe Fiasco, Sha’Carri Richardson, and more be included in the three-day event.

The aforementioned stars join an already impressive list of hip hop, fashion, entertainment, and sports’ biggest stars, including Fivio Foreign, Tierra Whack, ScarLip, Muni Long, Tank, Antonio Brown, Ari Fletcher, Uncle Luke, 19Keys, Tori Brixx, Brii Renee’, Britteny Floyd-Mayo, Kennedy-Rue McCullough, Mara S. Campo, Bryan-Michael Cox, Eric Bellinger, Symba and more.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will be able to immerse themselves in an endless variety of activities that will leave creators, entrepreneurs, gamers, and enthusiasts more than fulfilled. All-in-all, REVOLT WORLD is guided by the core philosophy of being “for the culture, by the culture, and about the culture.”

As part of a community initiative, REVOLT is also joining forces with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickins to support ATL Year of the Youth, which is devoted to providing the necessary tools and opportunities for the city’s adolescent population.

Plus, REVOLT WORLD is partnering with PushBlack, the country’s largest nonprofit media organization for Black Americans; Everyday People, a live music event and culture platform; and Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ own Love Records. These partnerships emphasize REVOLT’s commitment to engaging with influential brands and collaborating with its industry peers.

“REVOLT WORLD goes beyond mere entertainment; it’s a platform through which we aim to create a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels via press release. “We’re not only excited to bring an exceptional lineup of talent to Atlanta, a city grounded in hip hop culture, but also create transformative opportunities alongside our partners, like Mayor Dickens, PushBlack, Everyday People, and of course, Love Records. Our vision for REVOLT WORLD is to serve as a powerful catalyst, drawing together the dynamic tapestry of the Black diaspora. This is not just a destination; it’s a movement and a place where change will be ignited like never before.”

Check out additional information for REVOLT WORLD at both its website and through the event’s official app, which is available for both Apple and Android phones.