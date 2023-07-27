Today (July 27), Lil Tjay unveiled a new visual for “Bla Bla,” a collaboration alongside Fivio Foreign. Produced by A Lau, Bordeaux, Non Native, and Itamar Gov-Ari, the track sees the Bronx rapper questioning everyone who didn’t look out following the highly publicized 2022 shooting that almost took his life.

“When I got shot, n**ga, what did you do? Instead of pointin’ fingers like, ‘You, you, or you,’ n**gas be talkin’ like they with the s**ts, told me you got a grip, n**ga, why you ain’t threw? I was confusin’ myself, tryna think n**gas tough, but deep down, I already knew, shoot by my dolie, portfolio cool, when I catch you, I’m puttin’ a hole in your…”

Directed by JL Shot That and TVK Visuals, the aforementioned clip shows Tjay and Fivio in the midst of a London excursion. Following footage from this year’s Wireless Festival, the duo head to the South Bank where they rock out with a massive crowd of fans in front of the London Eye.

“Bla Bla” is the latest single from Tjay‘s third studio LP, 222, a 15-song body of work with additional contributions from Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Jadakiss, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Polo G, and Coco Jones. The project became the “F.N” rapper’s latest top 10 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart following its debut.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Tjay explained the meaning behind his latest album’s title during a sit-down with “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.”

“My first album is True 2 Myself. The second one is Destined 2 Win. They both got 2s in it, and this my third,” he stated. “Also, I got airlifted into the sky, like a helicopter pulled me up in the air. I seen the footage, and they’re like, ‘We’re taking off,’ and the time was 2:22. So I felt like that was another reason. And it’s an angel number.”

Press play on “Bla Bla” (and, if you missed it, 222) below.