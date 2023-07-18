Lil Tjay is ready to hit the road in support of his new body of work, 222. On Monday (July 17), the Bronx emcee announced the “Beat The Odds Tour,” which will kick off this September before traversing through both North America and Australia until December. Attendees can also expect special guests to appear throughout.

222 made landfall last Friday (July 14) with 15 songs and additional features from Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Polo G, and Coco Jones. Bordeaux, Non Native, P2J, Bizness Boi, Jahaan Sweet, A Lau, and more handled the album’s production.