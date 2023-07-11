During a recent sit-down with the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Tjay opened up about why he chose the title 222 for his forthcoming effort.

“My first album is True 2 Myself. The second one is Destined 2 Win. They both got 2s in it, and this my third,” he said. “Also, I got airlifted into the sky, like a helicopter pulled me up in the air. I seen the footage, and they’re like, ‘We’re taking off,’ and the time was 2:22. So I felt like that was another reason. And it’s an angel number.”

He continued by explaining the album’s content. “Basically, the vibe or the aesthetic of the project is me overcoming the streets, relating to people that’s in the streets right now, and just speaking my story,” he explained.

Check out Lil Tjay‘s 222 trailer and full tracklisting, along with the aforementioned interview, below.