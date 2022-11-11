Today (Nov. 11), Lil Tjay blesses the masses with his latest single “Give You What You Want,” a Mike Wavvs, Jack LoMastro, Fridayy, and TobiTurnUp-produced single that sees the NYC star putting the pressure on a potential love interest:

“I’ll do whatever to spoil you, trippin’ ’bout you like I’m runnin’ on oil, you a queen, your whole demeanor is royal, I just wanna caress, rough sex, break you down, and adore you, but, first, let me know what’s on your mind, lookin’ like somethin’ all wrong, I can see the signs, I ain’t here to judge you, truly, I’m honesty not the kind, so perfect, I’m a player, but, for you, I’d get in line, the type of vibe I’d still gon’ fall in love with bein’ blind…”

“Give You What You Want” follows a slew of quality loose cuts, including “Forever In My Heart,” “Not In The Mood” with Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock, “Christmas In A Cell,” “In My Head,” “Lavish,” “Goin’ Up,” and “Beat The Odds,” the last of which marks Tjay’s comeback from a highly publicized shooting. He’s also contributed his special brand of bars to songs like Jay Critch’s “With Them,” Tee Grizzley’s “Life Insurance,” G Herbo’s “Cry No More,” Joyner Lucas’ “Dreams Unfold,” French Montana “Bag Season,” Polo G’s “Suicide,” Nafe Smallz’s “Elegance,” Fivio Foreign’s “World Watching,” and Kaash Paige’s “24 Hrs.”

Last year, Lil Tjay liberated his sophomore LP, Destined 2 Win, which contained 21 cuts and assists from the likes of 6LACK, Tyga, Saweetie, Toosii, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo. The gold-certified project peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 62,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Currently, Tjay is said to be working on a new body of work titled Strictly4MyFans. Press play on “Give You Want You Want” below.