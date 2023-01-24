Photo: Screenshot from Lil Tjay’s “Clutchin On My Strap” video
By Regina Cho
  /  01.24.2023

Last year, Lil Tjay kept fans engaged by releasing plenty of loose tracks like “Goin Up,” “In My Head,” “Eastside (Remix)” with North Ave Jax, “Faceshot,” “Give You What You Want,” and “Beat The Odds.” Over the weekend, the New York-raised emcee returned with his latest offering, “Clutchin My Strap.” On the song, Tjay raps over a sample of “Power” by Glockex about overcoming life’s struggles:

“Hunger in my body, I got pain in my blood, nothin’ average ’bout me, I done got it out the mud/ Really I’m a young thug runnin’ off some drugs, millies in my bank account, so I done made it flood/ Of course, I won’t never go back, old life, that was so wack/ Still gotta move tact, got PTSD, clutchin’ my strap/ For nothin’ I’ma bang, I just do that ’cause I want to”

The accompanying visual arrives courtesy of JL Shot That and opens up with a scene of an interaction with the cops. Elsewhere in the video, fans can enjoy clips of Tjay performing for a packed crowd, recording in a home studio, and more. 

The “Run It Up” rapper’s last full-length release was his 2021 sophomore album Destined 2 Win, a 21-track body of work with assists from 6LACK, Polo G, Tyga, Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, and more. Destined 2 Win cracked the top five on the Billboard 200 thanks to 62,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. 

Outside of his own releases, Tjay can be heard featured on more recent collaborations like “The Jackie” by Bas featuring J. Cole, “Hot Winter Freestyle” by Gucci Mane, “World Watching” by Fivio Foreign, and “Gangsta Boo” by Ice Spice.

Be sure to press play on Lil Tjay’s brand new “Clutchin My Strap” music video down below. 

TuneCore names Papoose head of hip hop

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.24.2023

Bas marks his return with "Diamonds" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2023
View More
