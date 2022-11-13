There’s a good reason why Saweetie has been taking her time crafting her debut album, Pretty B**ch Music.

The California-bred rapper previously stated that the delay of her full-length project was partly due to her wanting to continue growing as a person. “These past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly, a WOMAN,” she wrote on social media in June.

She continued: “Through hours of self-reflection I have realized that Pretty B**ch Music is not an album — it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We not rushing art, we taking our time! This ain’t no microwave s**t! It’s baking and it will definitely be worth the taste.”

However, on Saturday (Nov. 12), she gave fans a little more insight into something else that has caused the album’s slow rollout: She wants to make sure she leaves no stone unturned when it comes to rumors being spread about her online. In particular, Saweetie said a track titled “No Reception” takes aim at that gossip.

“It’s a freestyle getting off everything that’s been in the media for this past year,” she said at the Teen Vogue Summit & Block Party. “For me, I’m not finna argue with you online. I’m not finna address no bulls**t online. Like, sometimes I be looking at stuff and I be like, ‘Y’all can’t be serious.’ Sometimes it’s so outrageous, I’m like, ‘D**n, I’m that b**ch.’ Y’all can’t be making this stuff up. But since y’all want to, I’m finna address it in the music,” the “My Type” artist said.

Earlier this year, Saweetie addressed various topics that had fans buzzing regarding her love life. She spilled just enough tea to pique fans’ curiosities when she had a candid conversation with Yung Miami of the City Girls on the REVOLT talk show “Caresha Please.” And last month (Oct. 21), she told PEOPLE: “I think the best way to respond to my perception is through the music, ’cause honestly, if you don’t know me personally, I’m not gonna have a personal conversation online.”

Watch Saweetie keep it cute while speaking on those outrageous rumors below.