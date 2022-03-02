Saweetie’s highly anticipated Pretty Bitch Music has been in the works for a few years now, and she is making sure she only releases it when she feels it’s completely ready. The Bay Area star recently stopped by REAL 92.3 Los Angeles to chop it up with the station about how she’s approaching this project differently than how she went about creating her first few projects.

“I’m ready to talk about my life,” she says. “‘My Type,’ ‘Best Friend,’ those are vague records. Anybody can talk about their type and anybody can talk about their best friend, but it’s like ‘Who is Saweetie?’ You guys know me because when the cameras are off, we’re choppin’ it up. But the world hasn’t gotten to experience the different layers of me.”

Saweetie has solid plans to support these ambitions, as she is plotting to put together an entirely new set-up solely catered to fostering a creative environment.

“I’m actually getting a studio house and we’re gonna lock out and just finish experimenting,” she reveals. “I feel like I haven’t pushed myself yet in an artistic way. I feel like I haven’t been vulnerable. My guard be up. It’s going to be a Saweetie camp. I feel like the music is better when the environment just supports the vibe rather than just going to a studio that everyone can go to. I want to create an icy world.”

Saweetie liberated her well-received EP ICY back in 2019, which came with seven cuts and two appearances from her then-boyfriend Quavo. Last year, the self-proclaimed “ICY GRL” did keep her momentum going with the conceptual Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, a compilation with a wealth of collaborations alongside Drakeo The Ruler, Bbyafricka, Kendra Jae, Lourdiz, and Loui.

Since then, she’s dropped off the high-profile cuts “Fast (Motion)” and “Icy Chain,” both of which are expected to appear on Saweetie‘s long-awaited debut LP Pretty Bitch Music — she also contributed to both the big and small screen with songs like “Swan Song” with NIKI (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), “Hoops” (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”), “Attitude” (“Bruised”), and “Get It Girl” (“Insecure”). Outside of her own work, Saweetie could also be heard providing her talents for the likes of Little Mix, Black Eyed Peas, Anitta, and French Montana.

Be sure to keep a look out for Saweetie’s brand new project Pretty Bitch Music coming soon.