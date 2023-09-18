This weekend (Sept. 22-24), some of the hottest names in hip hop and the culture, period, will make the trek down to Atlanta for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD.
The event will include performances, live tapings of some of REVOLT’s most popular podcast shows, like “Caresha Please” and “Drink Champs,” and more. It’s an occasion you don’t want to miss, but beyond that, the one-of-a-kind weekend continues company Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs’ vision for empowering the Black community, which he’s maintained from the very beginning.
“REVOLT WORLD was created to celebrate the global impact of hip hop and introduce a new live event category that represents the highest level of entertainment, education, and opportunity,” said Combs. “Our vision was to build on the tremendous success of REVOLT Summit and deliver a first-of-its-kind event that reimagined the intersection of culture, community, and connections with the most influential leaders across generations.”
In addition to hearing conversations in real-time from the aforementioned podcast shows, attendees will also get to soak in knowledge thanks to panel discussions that will involve everything from entrepreneurship to mental health and beyond. With the theme of the inaugural event being “We Are Hip Hop,” it’s also only right that REVOLT WORLD goers be able to enjoy concerts from legendary acts and those who currently keep the genre on lock, including Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, Don Toliver, Moneybagg Yo, Uncle Waffles, and more.
With what will certainly be a star-studded event, REVOLT caught up with a few ATLiens to find out what they’d like to hear the lineup discuss and what they would ask some of the confirmed guests if given the opportunity.
1. Sam Matete, creative
As a fan of music, especially headliner Don Toliver, Atlanta creative Sam Matete would pose the question, “2017 and 2018 were your big breakout years. Being the son of a musician, it’s said that prior to that time, you had not one drop of musical experience. How did you come to the conclusion that this was the route you wanted to take?”
He continued: “What put the battery in your back to keep going, which led to the breakout song ‘CAN’T SAY’ with Travis Scott?”
2. Hunter Gilmore, independent producer and journalist
Inspired by Jeezy’s impact on the culture through both the music and business lenses, Hunter Gilmore said she would jump at the chance to ask this:
“Congratulations on your New York Times bestseller, ‘Adversity For Sale.’ You touch on a broad spectrum of topics that have certainly resonated with the culture. What have you found to be the most impactful way to build resilience while facing the most adverse times in your life?”
3. Earl King, aspiring entrepreneur
Earl King is a fan of any young person using their platform to not only make waves for themselves but inspire the next generation. Here’s what he would ask Flau’jae Johnson:
“Being the daughter of an iconic rapper and as an excelling basketball star in your own right, is it ever hard living up to the waves your father made in the industry? How do you maintain your identity as a rapper and student-athlete?”
4. Ama Nneka Annoh, lead consultant and CEO of The Living Legacy Hub
Ama Nneka Annoh is proud of her African roots and happy to see the wave of artists bringing the continent’s eclectic sounds stateside. Her question was posed to headliner Uncle Waffles:
“You have quickly shot up to the world-renowned ‘Princess of Amapiano’ right as the Southern African genre went global. As an international DJ who people love to watch and listen to, how would you like your impact to be most felt? What mark do you want to leave on the music industry through your stylus of spinning and dancing?”
Additionally, she’d ask, “What is the most important part of your story?”
5. Tierra Perry, mass media student at Clark Atlanta University
Tierra Perry has big dreams of working in the entertainment industry. With excitement for all that lies ahead at REVOLT WORLD, her question was posed to the host of her favorite podcast, “Caresha Please,” none other than City Girls’ Yung Miami:
“With your brand ‘Caresha Please,’ do you find it complicated to try to expand both music and your own personal platform at the same time?”
She would also ask one of her favorite emcees, Young M.A, the following: “Being that you haven’t dropped music in a while, are you working on anything? And if so, what’s motivating you [at this time in your career]?”
6. WHYZ, emcee
Music is ingrained in WHYZ’s DNA. In fact, his love for the craft began in the church choir and now, the artist makes tunes that he describes as being “good for the soul.” That said, his question was directed to fellow musician Don Toliver:
“What is the best way for a creative person to network at an event like this? How has networking led to your success as a recording artist?”
7. _danny, producer and creative
As someone who loves music, especially the process of creating it as a producer, _danny has his sights set on Chairman Combs as the person he would want to ask a question and hopes the icon is included in the event’s special guests lineup. He would inquire, “As a producer, artist, CEO, and many other things, you wear many hats. How did you find the right people to build with, so all of the legendary things you’ve done could happen?”
8. Chavis, emcee
Chavis witnessed the rise of Jeezy firsthand and credits the artist as one of his local inspirations who pushed him to pursue music in a way that is authentic. Here’s what Chavis would ask the Atlanta legend:
“You’re considered a pioneer of trap music. Did it ever come to a time when you felt like trap music wasn’t going anywhere? And how do you feel about the genre today? What would be your advice to any upcoming trap artist? Also, how does it feel as a rapper and businessman to have your book, ‘Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe,’ on The New York Times Best Sellers list?”
9. Dr. Rashae Barnes, celebrity publicist and entrepreneur
Dr. Barnes has a passion for entertainment, so her question is for REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels, whose business mindset and work ethic she admires. Here’s what she’d ask him if given the chance:
“With REVOLT’s platform continuously expanding and gaining momentum daily, I’m curious about the logistics behind managing a festival of such magnitude. Can you share insights into the strategies and team efforts that go into orchestrating such an event? Additionally, where do you envision this activation, REVOLT WORLD, in the next 10 years in terms of growth and impact on the industry?”
