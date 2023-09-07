On Wednesday (Sept. 6), Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins announced that his memoir “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe” made it to the top 10 list of titles on the New York Times Best Sellers list in the 10th position for Hardcover Nonfiction Books. The book held the 13th position last week.

Published by HarperCollins in August in celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, the detailed story covers much of the 45-year-old rapper’s life. It explores his rise within the industry as well as his depression and mental health struggles. He hopes his story can help fans who struggle with similar trials.

“This is a life-changing moment for me and for all of us,” Jeezy previously explained. “We did this together for the culture. To witness people embracing my story and evolution is an incredible feeling… It’s a powerful realization that my story has the potential to inspire and empower others in a profound way.”

Jeezy’s wife, producer and TV host Jeannie Mai Jenkins, used her Instagram account to announce the honor and cutely congratulate her husband with their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco. In a video, Jeannie walked Monaco through saying grace at mealtime while seated at a living room table that displayed Jeezy’s book nearby. She then asked Monaco to say “God, thank you because my daddy made the New York Times Bestsellers list.” Monaco clapped her hands, and they continued, “God, thank you for my daddy and his work to help people believe in themselves just like he teaches me. Amen.”

In the post caption, Jeannie followed with a heartfelt message: “Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love #newyorktimesbestseller #adversityforsale.”

See related posts below.