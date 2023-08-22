During the unique game show “Red Bull Rap IQ,” you showed a different side of your personality. What was the most enjoyable part of the experience?

Just being on set with different types of people and other artists. Kamaiyah was funny as hell on set. We didn’t even talk about making music together, but we had a great time. I will hit her up about making music soon; that would be cold.

You are known for being one of the best-dressed hoopers. How would you say your drip off the court emulates your drip on it?

I just like putting colors together. I definitely like a good set. I like colors that pop, you know, like very defining colors. My on-the-court drip is kind of weak right now; I cannot lie. I am a hard-nosed player, but I got to work on my on-court drip. But I got a couple more years to figure it out.

Winning is just something you seem to do effortlessly. How do you stay motivated after so much success in your first year at LSU?

I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities. I still don’t feel like I accomplished anything just yet. I am just trying to get better, mentally and physically. I just want to be the best version of myself.

What are your favorite and least favorite parts of social media?

My favorite part is that you can get the word out quickly for whatever you do. The only downside is that people are so negative on there. I really hate negative interactions. It’s dope that I can kick it with my fans, and they can hear my music, but the trolls have to go.

How do you balance your time in the booth and in the gym?

I have been doing this my whole life. Traits like discipline and consistency are something I have been trying to keep going. That is what helps me stay balanced.