Last month, Kamaiyah treated fans with her Keep It Lit EP. The seven-track project included just one guest appearance from Mistah F.A.B. and housed hits like “Versace Robe” and “Playa 4 Life.” Paired with the release was the official accompanying visual for “Honored” directed by WeThePartySean. Today (Jan. 6), the Oakland native decided it’s already time to circle back with more music and dropped off “Thru The Week.” On the new offering, she lays some bars down about keeping her vibe high over hypnotic production by Kay Z:

“I’m all about the Benjamins, ain’t I, I been running to these shows and ain’t ever had the stage fright/ I freak them h**s on the late night, and in the day light, gotta get my cake right/ If it ain’t nothing then we can’t vibe, to be around me, a n***a got to have a great mind/ This four five, not an eight five, they wavin’ four fingers, that p**sy n***a ain’t mine/ About the streets, gotta focus on the cheese”

Back in May of 2022, the “F**k It Up” rapper released her Divine Timing project, a well-received body of work that contained additional contributions from Sada Baby, Da Boii, and Cash Kidd. Shortly afterward, the California-bred star returned with the deluxe version, adding on eight new songs to bring the total to 15 tracks. She also tapped in with several new collaborators like Lloyd, Payroll Giovanni, Young Slo-Be, and Dej Loaf.

Outside of her own releases, Kamaiyah could be heard on recent tracks like “Switch On Me” by DB.Boutabag, “My B**ch” by P-Lo, “Good Lookin'” by Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud, and more.

Be sure to press play on Kamaiyah’s brand new “Thru The Week” track down below.