Back in May, Kamaiyah released her Divine Timing project, a well-received body of work that contains additional contributions from Sada Baby, Da Boii, and Cash Kidd. Today (Aug. 11), the California-bred star returns with the deluxe version, adding on eight new songs to bring the new total to 15 tracks. She also tapped in with several new collaborators like Lloyd, Payroll Giovanni, Young Slo-Be, and Dej Loaf.

One of the new additions is “Playa Potna,” which sees Kamaiyah linking up with Dej Loaf to provide the perfect outro track. On the song, the duo lets folks know that they aren’t the ones to be played with:

They know who really dangerous, they know who really dangerous, I got a partner and she player/ She go by the name of Deja, ayy and we both some paper chasers/ F**k them b**ches, thеy’re some haters, ayy, ayy/ Run whеn you hear them sirens, you know I’m with Kamaiyah

Ayy, please tell me why you hatin’, try me, it’s a flag on the play/ Please tell me why you hatin’/ Try me, it’s a flag on the play, yeah, please tell me why you hatin’/ Try me, it’s a flag on the play, yeah (Woah), have you ever met a player? (Woah)/

In related news, Kamaiyah is officially heading out on the road for her “Kreative Kontrol Tour” later this year. The 10-city journey kicks off in Phoenix, AZ in September and will wrap up in her home state of California by the end of that month. Outside of her own releases, Kamaiyah can also be heard on some recent dope collaborations like “Good Lookin'” with Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud.

Be sure to press play on Kamaiyah’s brand new deluxe version of her Divine Timing album down below.