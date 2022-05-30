Last week marked Kamaiyah‘s official return to wax with the EP Divine Timing, a seven-track body of work that contains additional contributions from Sada Baby, Da Boii, and Cash Kidd. Following the well-received visual for “F.W.I.,” fans can also check out another for the Cash Kidd-assisted “Play Too Much,” which sees Kamaiyah at her most boastful with bars about her status and wealth:

“I heard my name in rooms that I ain’t been in, they runnin’ off wit’ shit that I invented, you gotta show them ass and all the titties, ’cause you cannot rap, that’s all facts, you all gimmicks, I’m a big dog in my division, I’m a big boss and y’all pigeons, bird ass hoes wit’ no vision, I got up off my ass and I make my own millions, broke ass nigga, I can tell you a dub, rich ass bitch, I wear Chanel in the tub, P.W.S., I’m a player wit’ a slug, got my .30 in that bitch, it ain’t no snare in that drum…”

The WeThePartySean-directed visual for “Play Too Much” matches the song’s energy with shots of Kamaiyah and Cash Kidd living it up in Las Vegas. Viewers can see the collaborators showing off stacks of cash, fly threads, and fast cars throughout.

Diving Timing follows the 2020 release No Explanations, which came with 11 cuts and assists from Jackboy and Mozzy. That same year also saw the Bay Area star keeping her fans fed with Got It Made and Oakland Nights, the latter of which was a joint effort alongside Capolow. Outside of her own work, that same time frame also saw Kamaiyah jumping on tracks like Derek King’s “You Do” and Rucci and AzChike’s “Celebration.”

Press play on both Kamaiyah‘s Diving Timing EP and the aforementioned visual for “Play Too Much” below.