Kamaiyah is back. Last week, the Oakland talent took to social media to announce her forthcoming release Divine Timing. To get the fans ready, she also unveiled a new single from said project titled “F.W.I.,” which features an assist from DaBoii and sees Kamaiyah at her most confident and determined:

“Started off in a drop-top Benz, now a nigga push drop-top Bentleys, say baby, hey how you livin’, hey baby I’m fuckin’ wit’ it … tried to break me down, I’m so resilient, I tilt my crown ’cause I’m so brilliant, on my life, my soul, and spirit, want that bag, I want them millions, fake broke hoes know I’m thee realest…”

Courtesy of Snipe Films comes a matching visual for “F.W.I.” that sees Kamaiyah and DaBoii outside in a parking lot in the midst of what looks like a nighttime classic car show. She can also be spotted delivering her rhymes under some palm trees in the daytime and mobbing with her crew in a room filled with black-and-white stripes.

Divine Timing will follow a slew of well-received bodies of work from Kamaiyah, including 2016’s A Good Night In The Ghetto and 2017’s Before I Wake. 2020 was probably her most prolific year to date, as she released three notable projects that year alone — Got It Made, Oakland Nights (with Capolow), and No Explanations, complete with notable contributions from Mozzy, Jackboy, Trina, RJmrLA, and more.

In a past interview with Flaunt, Kamaiyah spoke on how it feels to be an independent artist:

“Being independent, I have more liberty to do what I want. … The only hurdle we had in the beginning was budgeting, figuring out how to efficiently put up quality shit at a certain number. What does a Kamaiyah project number look like? When you’re on a label, you know those things because they have it set for you.”

Press play on “F.W.I.” below. Diving Timing drops May 24.