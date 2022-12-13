Over the weekend, Kamaiyah treated fans with Keep It Lit, her brand new seven-track EP. The project includes just one guest appearance from Mistah F.A.B. and houses hits like “Versace Robe” and “Playa 4 Life.” Paired with the release was the official accompanying visual for “Honored.” The clip was directed by WeThePartySean and sees the Oakland native rapping about enjoying her lifestyle:

“Keep it lit, I got more money, more problems, but I never met Rihanna/ I keep poppin’ my collar, I’m a young player that’s about my dollars/ Speakin’ on me, I’m honored, ’cause I know these b**ches run they mouth like water/ My buddies toast and I’m honored, that I pull up and drop while you still driving that Honda/ It was me and Joey B, that’s still my partner”

While some artists prefer to unveil their most recent work as soon as possible, Kamaiyah revealed she has a habit of sitting on releases for quite some time. “This video is over a year old,” she wrote on Instagram about “Honored.” “I hoard music.”

Back in May, Kamaiyah released her Divine Timing project, a well-received body of work that contained additional contributions from Sada Baby, Da Boii, and Cash Kidd. Shortly afterward, the California-bred star returned with the deluxe version, adding on eight new songs to bring the total to 15 tracks. She also tapped in with several new collaborators like Lloyd, Payroll Giovanni, Young Slo-Be, and Dej Loaf.

Outside of her own releases, the “Gang Gang” rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “My B**ch” by P-Lo, “Switch On Me” by DB.Boutabag, “Good Lookin'” by Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud, “G Way 3” by Joey Fatts, and much more.

Be sure to tap into Kamaiyah’s brand new Keep It Lit EP and her “Honored” music video down below.