/ 07.20.2023
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” the one and only Flau’jae comes through to discuss her basketball and rap careers, Lil Wayne co-signing her talent, not actually taking the time to celebrate her wins, her pick for NBA rap GOAT, the current state of hip hop and so much more. Watch the full interview with Flau’jae here.
Baby Drill on his journey, how he got his stage name & being co-signed by Drake | 'Big Facts'
The “Big Facts” crew is back with an all-new episode. The latest installment features Baby ...
Lou Will talks maintaining his success & the rap GOAT of basketball | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Lou Will joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby ...
Peezy talks "2 Million Up," being a Black man in America & his views on marriage | 'Big Facts'
On this all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Peezy stops by to discuss his hit song ...
Trick Daddy talks hip hop, women's standards, Sukihana & his cooking show | 'Big Facts'
Miami icon Trick Daddy is in the building for the latest episode of “Big Facts.” ...