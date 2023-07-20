On today’s (July 20) installment of “Big Facts,” Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade shared a vibrant conversation with LSU’s starting guard Flau’jae Johnson. Louisiana State University dominated their Iowa opponents and won the 2023 NCAA women’s championship earlier this year. Although the Savannah, Georgia athlete is gaining wins up and down the court, she’s also a trailblazing lyricist with a passion for hip hop. Flau’jae shares genuine love for both the court and the studio. “That same feeling you get when you playing in a game, that’s the same feeling I get when I’m on a stage,” she expressed. The young talent cherishes basketball but revealed that music is an endeavor she sees as more lucrative and long-term.
Just a few months before she was born, Flau’jae’s father, Camouflage, was gunned down in front of a recording studio. He was an up-and-coming Savannah rapper. The budding star admitted she hadn’t learned who her father was or how he died until she was around 6 or 7 years old — realizing the depths of who he was and whom she belonged to. Although it was a devastating ordeal, Flau’jae found confidence in her rap skills knowing she attained her talent authentically. It was also a loss that kept her disciplined and focused. “Before I was born, the biggest thing in my life was taken from me, so I feel like that kept me humble off the rip,” she admitted.
Moreover, Flau’jae spoke highly of a few women, such as her mother, LSU coach, and teammate Angel Reese. Her mom, who is also her manager and agent, put Flau’jae and her brother through private school, broadening their horizons and creating more space for opportunity. “I seen all these kids pulling up in Bentleys. I’m like, ‘I ain’t never seen this before. I need that!’” the athlete recalled. She also praised her basketball coach, Kim Mulkey. Although Mulkey is a firm mentor who pushes the team to be their best, she is also someone who allows them to be themselves and sings their praises to celebrate the wins. Reese has been a colleague and friend to Flau’jae at Louisiana State. “That’s just my sister. Just teaching me how to be a good teammate, a good leader, and take on different roles,” the LSU guard acknowledged. Coming from a high school where she was the star player and main attraction, Flau’jae admitted she had to learn the lesson of “There are other big dogs on the team.” The LSU freshman revealed her new teammates did not like her initially due to her cockiness, as Flau’jae knew how good she was at basketball. Reese was someone who helped her stay grounded.
Furthermore, there was major controversy when the women at LSU won the NCAA championship, triumphant with a 102-85 score. When DJ Scream asked why she thought some people took offense to the way they celebrated their win, Flau’jae responded with, “Because we young, we turnt, and we getting to it. It ain’t never been done in women’s basketball.” Women’s basketball has gained a notable amount of attention within the last year when it comes to comparing the drastic pay difference men receive, how often fans attend the WNBA games and events, and even the massive amount of skill that female players exemplify on the court. Winning the championship not only shifted the spotlight — it changed basketball culture overall.
The stage and studio are other places the Savannah native can embrace her journey. Although Flau’jae considers herself a newbie on the music scene, she has received her flowers from the legendary Lil Wayne. The budding artist was taken by surprise when she got a phone call from the icon expressing his fondness for her flow and lyrics. “That put me in a mode where I’m like, ‘Flau’jae, go get everything you want; go get it all,’” the young star emphasized. Although a rapper, she admitted to listening to more gospel and alternative music than anything else. The multihyphenate aspires to work with other artists such as J. Cole, Adele, and Rod Wave. In addition, Flau’jae showed love to major producers like OG Parker and London on da Track as well as artists like NLE Choppa, and everyone else who has connected and collaborated with her.
In conclusion, the champ lives by this motto: “Aspire to inspire before you expire.”
If you liked today’s recap, come back for new episodes of “Big Facts” every Thursday. If you missed today’s enthralling conversation with LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson, click here to watch the full interview.
