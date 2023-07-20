Benjamin Thomas is not your typical engineer, he’s a musical savant. For the last 3 ½ years, he’s used his technical prowess, love for challenges, and musical aptitude to help Lil Uzi Vert transmogrify their thoughts into hits like “Just Wanna Rock,” “CS,” and “Endless Fashion.” That’s why he’s had his hands in nearly every single sound you hear from Pink Tape and knows what it’s like working with the people closest to Uzi.

“Recording [JT] is an entirely different process [than recording Uzi]. When I recorded with her, there was a lot more feedback from my side. Uzi and I don’t speak really because we’ve worked together so much,” Thomas told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the multiplatinum producer and engineer discussed how many unreleased songs he and Uzi worked on in under four years, how an accident led to Uzi’s Don Toliver collaboration “Patience,” and the origins of “Just Wanna Rock.” Read the exclusive conversation below.

What were the earliest songs recorded for Pink Tape?

“Zoom,” “Of Course,” and “Flooded The Face.” Those three songs are significantly older than the rest of the album. If I had to guess, they were made between 2015-2017. The earliest record I worked on was probably “I Gotta” around 2020 when I started working with Uzi. We’ve made around 1200 finished songs for this album and about 800 unfinished songs.

Two thousand songs in 3 ½ years is an incredible output. How many tracks do you and Lil Uzi Vert work on per session?

We work a lot. We have the studio booked starting at 10:00 p.m. seven days a week. We’ve worked on holidays. I’ve worked with [them] on Christmas, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s. There have been days where you load up five beats, none of them are hitting, people aren’t inspired, and life happens outside the studio. Then, there are days when people are super inspired. I remember a specific moment two summers ago when we had a DJ Mustard session. This was when we made the song “GLOCK IN MY PURSE” from the RED & WHITE EP. In that one session, we made 12 finished songs.

Wow. When did you both know you were recording for Pink Tape?

It’s all a blend. This album has been 20 different iterations over the past three years. There’ve been times I thought we were going — towards the middle of this year, [Uzi] felt it was time to release something, especially with the sudden and somewhat unexpected success of “Just Wanna Rock.” We had to capitalize on that song. I think it catapulted [them] into a new fan base.