Photo: Cover art for Armani White’s “SILVER TOOTH.” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

On May 5, Armani White will bless the masses with a new EP titled Road To Casablanco. On Friday (April 21), the Philly talent provided a taste of what to expect with “SILVER TOOTH.,” a July Da Producer-backed effort that samples Bow Wow and The Neptunes’ classic track “Take Ya Home.” The catchy cut is perfect for White’s rhymes about his talents, women, and much more.

“First order of biz, no snitchin’, I try to keep it solid, but the kids don’t listen, happy birthday, got another hit, no flinchin’, I tell ’em, ‘Send a watch that I could fit both wrists in,’ with mystery, she on the glass tryna get her a** bigger, she think I’ma last ’cause I got a pass with her, and I ain’t tryna let her down, but I’m that n**ga, if you was tryna settle down, get a fat n**ga…”

“SILVER TOOTH.” arrives a few months after the runaway hit “GOATED.,” a booming collaboration alongside Denzel Curry that’s been making its rounds on TikTok. Prior to that, White created tidal waves with the equally dope cuts “BILLIE EILISH.” and “DIAMOND DALLAS.” in 2022.

During an appearance on REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff,” White opened up about his music and what sets him apart from others.

“This is the thing about hip hop that I started to realize… we sell trauma,” he explained. “We sell pain to each other, we continuously tell these dark, horror, traumatizing stories. I was like, ‘I went through a lot of trauma in my life. Why don’t I find a different way to explain this? Why don’t I find a different way to cater and give this to people?’ I’m talking about the same things, but I’m finding a brighter way.”

Press play on Armani White and A$AP Ferg’s “SILVER TOOTH.” single below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kid Cudi shares excitement for new zombie flick: "Y’all know I don’t play around"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Teyana Taylor opens up about Pharrell Williams in new interview: "You didn’t protect me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Shordie Shordie shares new "How High" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Buju Banton recruits Snoop Dogg for "High Life"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

Ice Spice comes out roaring on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with two singles in the top 10

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Latto recaps Coachella weekend in new "Put It On Da Floor" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Lloyd Banks unveils latest visual for "Invisible"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

Luh Tyler drops off new single "First Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new “Big Truck” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown announce "Scaring The H**s Tour" dates

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress land SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023

Teyana Taylor gives proud aunty vibes as she congratulates Latto on her Coachella performances

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

RAYE recruits Coi Leray for new "Flip A Switch. (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Cardi B partners with Walmart to help share tips for mommies ahead of Mother's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Armani White
ASAP Ferg
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kid Cudi shares excitement for new zombie flick: "Y’all know I don’t play around"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Teyana Taylor opens up about Pharrell Williams in new interview: "You didn’t protect me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Shordie Shordie shares new "How High" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Buju Banton recruits Snoop Dogg for "High Life"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

Ice Spice comes out roaring on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with two singles in the top 10

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Latto recaps Coachella weekend in new "Put It On Da Floor" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Lloyd Banks unveils latest visual for "Invisible"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

Luh Tyler drops off new single "First Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new “Big Truck” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown announce "Scaring The H**s Tour" dates

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress land SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023

Teyana Taylor gives proud aunty vibes as she congratulates Latto on her Coachella performances

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

RAYE recruits Coi Leray for new "Flip A Switch. (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Cardi B partners with Walmart to help share tips for mommies ahead of Mother's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More