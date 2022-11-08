Lil Scrappy left fans and fellow “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” castmates reaching for Kleenex following a recent conversation between him and his mother.

During the latest episode of the hit reality TV show, which aired Monday (Nov. 7) night, Lil Scrappy recalled his childhood as he worked to ease the ongoing tension between his mother, affectionately known to viewers as Momma Dee, and his spouse, Bambi. “F**k cameras and all that s**t,” he said. “I just want to say this, you my mama…this is my wife. I don’t have nobody if y’all ain’t with me. I don’t have nobody.”

In fact, he took things a step further and demanded that his mother fix her actions toward his partner by showing her more respect and support. “You got to stop,” Lil Scrappy told Momma Dee. “Because you don’t have nobody that should make you support this even more because you know I want somebody.”

Watch the tearjerking clip below.

Scrappy brings everyone to tears as he opens up about being raised by Momma Dee. 😢 How’d you feel about this emotional moment? 👇🏾 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/ik7bdqwqEC — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) November 8, 2022

What took viewers over the edge was when Lil Scrappy began to grow emotional, detailing how a lot of his childhood trauma has trickled over into his relationship with his wife. “You know why I’m like how I am with her?” he asked his mother. “I saw your lifestyle. I grew up in a whore house. I grew up in a trap house, so all I knew was that… I love you ’cause you held it down, and you did what you had to do, but imagine… you never had to sleep with your mama 24/7 ’cause you couldn’t go in your room.”

Furthermore, he revealed that he still carries the weight of his childhood on his shoulders today. “The way I was raised, I had to deal with that s**t cuz. Everything that happened, I had to deal with that,” Lil Scrappy continued. “And I’m still dealing with [it] ’cause ain’t nobody come and take me to get no help. I learned about that when I got older.”

Lil Scrappy’s story resonated with so many people across social media. Check out their reactions below.

He still battling childhood trauma! He definitely gone need some help ! We both do!! Cause I understand ! It still affect me till this day! It won’t leave my head 😭 — Pink_mthfkn_NATION 🎀 (@Ayce_supermom) November 8, 2022

To me this was the best episode in history of this show. We never seen that side of him. He has always tried to be calm because that’s who he is. I’m proud of him for telling his truth. I fell like it helped him heal. — Candi😋 (@CandiKane_) November 8, 2022

Finally. I hope Mona pays for therapy after this breakthrough and meltdown. They need that healing, especially scrappy. https://t.co/rZm7sV5eIF — Supernova Momma (She/Her) (@SupernovaMomma) November 8, 2022

Watching that lil scrappy clip is why i cried when @crissles said her goal is to assist in the creation of black male therapists for men who want to speak to someone. That man said to this day, he can’t speak to anyone. Not his momma or wife. He said he’s on the concrete. pic.twitter.com/LWtpBeL4kH — CooCooMelone 🇯🇲 (@_bella__Donna_) November 8, 2022

Lil scrappy got me crying early in the am — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) November 8, 2022

