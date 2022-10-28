Over the past 24 hours, many racist tweets circulated on the social media app Twitter, compelling Black people to blast the race-based rhetoric and those posting it.

The overwhelming barrage of anti-Black posts came shortly after the announcement of Tesla founder Elon Musk’s purchase of the social app on Thursday (Oct. 27). Anonymous accounts began posting numerous N-word and other racial epithets-filled tweets in response to his first post as the new owner, declaring: “The Bird is freed.”

These accounts are now being exposed to the public, and Black Twitter users are demanding action. Actress and activist Malynda Hale says it’s revealing how many people wish to see hatred on the site. “It’s really telling to see how many people want lies, racism, homophobia, and bigotry to be a part of their daily Twitter feed now that Elon has taken over. I can’t imagine having people view me as the catalyst for their hate. That, sadly, says a lot about who Elon is,” she tweeted.

Twitter user lana_lovehall questioned whether any of the abusive tweets’ reports would be addressed: “Now that Elon Musk owns Twitter let’s see if our reports of racism will be taken [seriously] or continue to be ignored…,” she expressed.

Billy Dixon, who goes by the name atwmpastor, quoted one of the racist posts using the N-word, tweeting: “Saving every racist tweet to prove that the new Twitter is causing harm and violence to Black People. People only understand when they lose money.”

Jazillionnn, an entertainment attorney, shared a screenshot from a report she made against an account using racial slurs against a celebrity. According to her, the social media site claims the racist user did not violate any safety policies. “Earlier this week, I [reported] a racist tweet with racial epithets spewed at a Black media personality, and today got this. This is Elon Musk’s Twitter, where [white] people can call Black people whatever the hell they want,” she said.

A fourth individual, TokenBK1, expressed their strong opinion of the racists on social media, Musk, and had no intention of deleting their account. “As a proud member of Black Twitter, I’m not gonna leave this app [because] Elon Musk, and his merry band of racists [and] anti-semites are screaming the N-word, ethnic slurs, [and] a bunch of other vile [things]. I’m not scared of any keyboard warriors [and] also f**k Elon Musk and f**k you if you like him.”

No statement has been released by Musk or his representatives regarding the influx of offensive tweets or plans to fix it as of Thursday.

Below you will find all the tweets mentioned:

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

It’s really telling to see how many people want lies, racism, homophobia and bigotry to be a part of their daily twitter feed now that Elon has taken over. I can’t imagine having people view me as the catalyst for their hate. That sadly says a lot about who Elon is. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) October 28, 2022

Now that Elon Musk owns Twitter let’s see if our reports of racism will be taken serious or continue to be ignored… — Melanated Mind (@lana_lovehall) October 28, 2022

Saving every racist tweet to prove that the new twitter is causing harm and violence to Black People. People only understand when they lose money. https://t.co/Z1wy2AojFm — Billy Dixon (@atwmpastor) October 28, 2022

Earlier this week, I report a racist tweet with racial epithets spewed at a Black media personality and today got this This is @elonmusk Twitter where yt people can call Black you people whatever the hell they want pic.twitter.com/6JUhCmOfmB — Queen JT (@jazillionnn) October 28, 2022