It is safe to say that fans of Starz’s “P-Valley” will have the chance to get reacquainted with Uncle Clifford and his girls at The Pynk. On Thursday (Oct. 20), Katori Hall, the creator of the popular series, announced the show had been renewed for a third season.

“P-Valley‘s been renewed for SEASON [THREE],” she tweeted on her account. “Thank you, #PynkPosse!!! Y’all are our fire. And special thanks to the fuel: Everyone who laid hands on this show — from the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit, and glitter.”

According to Variety, like season two of the Lionsgate-produced drama show, the third season will consist of 10 episodes. Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, expressed excitement for the new season’s plans. “‘P-Valley’ continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry. This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three,” she said.

It was only a matter of time before fans of The Pynk shared their excitement over the renewal news. One fan of the drama series, TheChunky_Tee, said: “THANK YOU Katori! You and the cast and crew are the driving force of this show, you put your all into your art, and we are so thankful for you. I’m so excited to see what’s next for The Pynk #PValley #ReReReReleased.”

OohFiFiWrites, another fan, said she was willing to participate as a production assistant: “Down in the valley where the girls get naked!!!!! I’ll come out of PA retirement for this one! Where do I sign up and I’m serious.”

A third admirer of “P-Valley,” Totallytfw, tweeted: “Congratulations, but it shouldn’t have taken that long to renew the show. I hope the delay means that you’ll [be] stacking that skrilla. [I am] looking forward to the amazing storytelling that season [three] will undoubtedly bring.”

Below you can read Katori Hall’s announcement for “P-Valley’s” third season and fans’ reactions to it:

